Sixers announce Chick-fil-A 'Bricken for Chicken' missed free throw promotion

The Frosty Freeze Out is no more. While Sixers fans may miss the chance to get a free frosty from Wendy's, a whole new promotion for opponents' free throws is here: "Bricken for Chicken," done in partnership with Chick-fil-A.

The same rules apply: If an opponent missed two consecutive free throw attempts in the second half of a home, fans win free food. This time, it'll be chicken nuggets from Chick-fil-A. The first time it happens, fans win a five-count of nuggets. The second time, fans would get an eight-count and if it were to happen a third time, a 12-count of nuggets would be on the table.

Here's an excerpt from the Sixers' press release about Bricken for Chicken:

Bricken for Chicken, presented by Chick-fil-A: Chick-fil-A will be the Presenting Partner of an exciting, fan-engaging, in-game trigger promotion! The day after an opposing player misses two consecutive free-throw attempts in the second half of a 76ers home game, fans may receive Chick-fil-A® Nuggets ranging from 5-count, 8-count, or 12-count through the Chick-fil-A App, at participating Greater Philadelphia area Chick-fil-A locations (no purchase necessary). Whether you’re cheering in-arena or at home, the offer is available to all fans in-market! The tiered offer includes:

• The first time the opposing player misses two consecutive free throws in the second half: Fans will receive 5-count Chick-fil-A® Nuggets. • The second time the opposing player misses two consecutive free throws in the second half: Fans will receive 8-count Chick-fil-A® Nuggets. • The third time the opposing player misses two consecutive free throws in the second half: Fans will receive 12-count Chick-fil-A® Nuggets. The offer can be claimed by opening the Chick-fil-A® App, after the game, in the Greater Philadelphia area until 10:30 a.m., the next business day. Once the offer is claimed, it can be redeemed by scanning the Chick-fil-A® App or by placing a mobile order via the Chick-fil-A® App, within three days of the qualifying game.

The first time fans will have the opportunity to win free nuggets is during the Sixers' home opener on Thursday against the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:30 p.m.

