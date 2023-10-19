Sixers reveal new City Edition uniforms inspired by Reading Terminal Market

The Sixers' City Edition uniforms for the 2023-24 season are here and they're taking inspiration from an iconic Philadelphia locale, the Reading Terminal Market at 11th and Arch:

In a press release from Thursday morning, the Sixers had the following to say about shining a light on this classic spot:

Reading Terminal Market – the inspiration for this season’s City Edition jersey – Philadelphia’s most-visited tourist site and home to 80-plus family-owned small businesses. Recognized as a National Historic Landmark, the Market has been a staple as a diverse and welcoming culinary hub within the City of Brotherly Love for 130 years, having first opened its doors in 1893. Celebrating Reading Terminal Market will be a theme throughout the upcoming season, as the 76ers will support a number of small, local businesses from Reading Terminal Market as part of their Spirit of Small Business program, presented by Fulton Bank. This initiative is designed to combat the larger systemic issue of equal access for the small business community across Greater Philadelphia. Each 76ers’ gameday, the team will promote a local small business on its social and digital platforms, giving the business visibility to millions of fans who enjoy 76ers basketball across the world. More details about the 2023-24 Spirit of Small Business program recipients will be provided at a later date.

I feel conflicted about these uniforms. They're incredibly boring for a franchise that's building fan apathy by the day, but I do truly love the Reading Terminal Market, the No. 1 place I'd direct any tourist to check out if they're coming into the city. The vibrance, the diversity and the endearing chaos of the market sum up Philadelphia as a whole. I would not, however, call the constant chaos of the Sixers "endearing."

"Great idea, bad execution" has become a hallmark of this franchise, so perhaps this is all too fitting.

