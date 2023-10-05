More Sports:

October 05, 2023

Joel Embiid to play for Team USA in 2024 Olympics

Sixers star Joel Embiid has elected to join Team USA for the 2024 Summer Olympics after deciding between the U.S., France, and his native Cameroon.

Jackson head shot
By Jackson Frank
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers-Joel-Embiid-Lakers-January-2023 Gary A. Vasquez/USA Today Sports

Joel Embiid will play for Team USA at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

At Monday's media day, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid said he would reach a decision in the "next few days" about who he intended to represent at the 2024 Olympics in Paris next summer. According to multiple reports, Embiid has elected to join Team USA after deciding between the U.S., France and his native Cameroon. 

ESPN's Ramona Shelburne said Embiid and Team USA executive director Grant Hill met Tuesday "for close to an hour" in Fort Collins, Colorado, where the Sixers are holding training camp. On Thursday, Embiid notified Hill of his intentions. 

"He ultimately chose to represent the United States, sources said, because he wants to help the United States return to the top of the basketball world," Shelburne tweeted.

This past summer, the U.S. finished fourth at the FIBA World Cup, losing to Germany in the semifinals and Canada in the bronze medal game. Embiid becomes yet another high-profile superstar to, at the very least, express interest in committing to Team USA for 2024. LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum and Damian Lillard have all done the same in recent weeks, with Durant and Tatum saying they plan to be there. Curry also said he wants "to be on the team," so it's quite likely he's on the roster as well. 

