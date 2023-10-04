More Sports:

October 04, 2023

Sixers, Joel Embiid meet with Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes

During training camp in Fort Collins, Colorado, the Sixers took time to connect with Deion Sanders and the Colorado football team.

Philadelphia 76ers NBA
Joel-Embiid-Cavs-Sixers-March-2023 David Richard/USA Today Sports

Joel Embiid and the rest of his Sixers teammate met up with Deion Sanders for dinner in Colorado on Tuesday.

Following media day on Monday morning, the Philadelphia 76ers traveled to Fort Collins, Colorado, for training camp. On their first full day, post-practice, they connected with Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes football team for dinner. 

As Philadelphia's training camp roster trickled into the restaurant, Sanders took time to greet every single player. At that point, Sanders fielded questions from various Sixers, including Danny Green and head coach Nick Nurse. Green asked him who the best leader Sanders has ever encountered is and who taught him how to lead. Sanders didn't single anyone out, but said it's those doing their job who lead and that he, personally, was not a vocal leader. 

Nurse, meanwhile, wanted him to share lessons learned upon the path to two Super Bowl rings. Sanders talked about how much he and his teammates set the tone in practice with tough battles, and how crucial that was. 

"The main guys gotta be the main guys," he said, while also crediting coaches for putting them in spots to succeed.

The rest of Sanders' speech centered on handling adversity, the importance of everyone knowing their role, and understanding the length each person will go to win. 

"I'm here to win, man. That's it," he said. "I ain't here to kiss babies and shake hands."

The video revealed that training camp taking place in Fort Collins was Nurse's idea to get in some altitude training, as well as the fact the NBA title currently runs through Colorado after the Denver Nuggets hoisted the Larry O'Brien trophy back in June. It's been a lively first couple days for the Sixers in Colorado and it may continue that way, with James Harden soon joining the team, hoping to make the organization "uncomfortable" and force their hand for a trade.

