Kelly Oubre Jr. eager for fresh start with Sixers

Kelly Oubre Jr. was presented a simple question to open his media day presser on Monday: why Philadelphia? The veteran wing, who officially signed with the Sixers early last week, kept his initial answer brief and candid.

“Well, you know, it was obviously late in the free agency period,” said Oubre, who averaged a career-high 20.3 points with the Charlotte Hornets last season.

But such a response does not convey the entirety of Oubre’s motivations or enthusiasm. Throughout the summer, as Oubre took time to “dial my life in and reenergize and refocus,” president of basketball operations Daryl Morey and head coach Nick Nurse were constantly trying to contact Oubre. Their determination and outreach reminded him of his younger days.

“I knew for a fact that I want to go somewhere where I'm wanted, just like Kansas. Coach [Bill] Self was the first person to recruit me,” Oubre said. “It really brought me back to my roots of basketball. You go where you’re wanted, you go where you’re loved, and I felt like this was the right place.”

Oubre joins a Sixers squad with glaring questions about its wing depth and viability. Philadelphia’s roster contains players best suited at the 4 like P.J. Tucker and Tobias Harris, and another in Paul Reed, who can toggle between the 4 and the 5. Defensive-minded backcourt members, Patrick Beverley or De’Anthony Melton, may slide down a position in three-guard lineups as well. Those actually maximized at the 3 are fairly scarce and comprised of Oubre, Danny Green and Danuel House Jr. That doesn’t guarantee anything for Oubre besides a chance to earn minutes — exactly how he prefers it.

“Only thing coach Nick said, which I would want any coach to say, is that there is no promises. But there is opportunity for the taking,” Oubre said. “That's all I need to hear and something that I really use to motivate me, and I respect that.”