More Sports:

October 02, 2023

Report: James Harden will not attend Sixers media day

Sixers guard James Harden will reportedly be skipping out on the team's media day, unhappy that he has yet to be traded to the Clippers.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
James-Harden-Media-Day-Sixers Bill Streicher/USA Today Sports

Sixers guard James Harden will reportedly not be in attendance for the team's media day.

Both players and reporters will be in attendance for Sixers media day on Monday, but there will be one notable absence: James Harden. As this offseason saga for Harden drags on and the basketball world awaits an inevitable trade, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Harden will be skipping the festivities, angry that he hasn't been dealt yet:

Daryl Morey is always going to try to extract as much value as possible in a deal, but Philadelphia is certainly ready for this ordeal to be over, not wanting another lengthy holdover to linger ahead of a season where fan morale is already the lowest it's been in a decade.

The Sixers missed out on the Jrue Holiday sweepstakes. The consolation prize from whatever team Harden ends up with, whether that be the Clippers or elsewhere, won't be as sweet, but the proverbial Band-Aid being ripped off will be a relief for the Delaware Valley.

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Sixers NBA Philadelphia James Harden

Videos

Featured

Limited - Philadelphia Ballet - Carmen Main Image

'Carmen' ignites the ballet stage
Limited - Center City District - Harvest Weekend Image B

Harvest Weekend returns to Dilworth Park with fall fun for all ages

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

SEPTA workers vote to authorize a strike if contract negotiations break down
SEPTA Strike Vote

Sponsored

Fall fun in Cumberland Valley
Limited - Cumberland Valley - Waggoners Gap Hawk Watch

Food & Drink

Fishtown's Milkcrate Cafe expands its unique coffee-and-vinyl-records shop concept to West Philly
Milkcrate-Cafe-Fishtown-3.jpg

Men's Health

This spider's venom may help treat erectile dysfunction – but that's not as unusual as it sounds
Spider Venom ED

Eagles

Eagles snap count analysis: Week 4 vs. Commanders
100223NicholasMorrow

Festivals

Listen to live music, watch circus performers and put your pet in a costume contest at Roxtoberfest
Roxtoberfest 2023

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved