Report: James Harden will not attend Sixers media day

Both players and reporters will be in attendance for Sixers media day on Monday, but there will be one notable absence: James Harden. As this offseason saga for Harden drags on and the basketball world awaits an inevitable trade, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Harden will be skipping the festivities, angry that he hasn't been dealt yet:

Daryl Morey is always going to try to extract as much value as possible in a deal, but Philadelphia is certainly ready for this ordeal to be over, not wanting another lengthy holdover to linger ahead of a season where fan morale is already the lowest it's been in a decade.

The Sixers missed out on the Jrue Holiday sweepstakes. The consolation prize from whatever team Harden ends up with, whether that be the Clippers or elsewhere, won't be as sweet, but the proverbial Band-Aid being ripped off will be a relief for the Delaware Valley.

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader