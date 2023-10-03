More Sports:

October 03, 2023

Report: James Harden 'expected' to join Sixers in training camp

After skipping out on SIxers media day on Monday, James Harden is reportedly expected to join the Sixers in training camp in Colorado as soon as Tuesday.

Jackson head shot
By Jackson Frank
PhillyVoice Staff
James-Harden-Training-Camp-Report Bill Streicher/USA Today Sports

Sixers guard James Harden is reportedly expected to joint the team in training camp in Colorado.

The Philadelphia 76ers kicked off training camp in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Tuesday and James Harden did not take part. He was also absent from Monday’s media day at the team’s practice facility in Camden, New Jersey. However, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, he’s “expected” to join the Sixers in Colorado as soon as Tuesday.

This past summer, Harden exercised his $36.8 million player option and requested a trade, with eyes on the Los Angeles Clippers. At media day, president of basketball operations Daryl Morey said Harden continues to seek a trade. Harden and Morey haven’t spoken since early in the summer when Harden expressed his desire to be traded. Since then, all communication has occurred between his representation and Morey.

The Sixers acquired the All-Star point guard in February 2022. Last season, he averaged 21.0 points and a league-leading 10.7 assists in 58 regular season appearances.

MORE: Sixers players discuss Harden's media day absence

