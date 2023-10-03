Report: James Harden 'expected' to join Sixers in training camp

The Philadelphia 76ers kicked off training camp in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Tuesday and James Harden did not take part. He was also absent from Monday’s media day at the team’s practice facility in Camden, New Jersey. However, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, he’s “expected” to join the Sixers in Colorado as soon as Tuesday.

This past summer, Harden exercised his $36.8 million player option and requested a trade, with eyes on the Los Angeles Clippers. At media day, president of basketball operations Daryl Morey said Harden continues to seek a trade. Harden and Morey haven’t spoken since early in the summer when Harden expressed his desire to be traded. Since then, all communication has occurred between his representation and Morey.

The Sixers acquired the All-Star point guard in February 2022. Last season, he averaged 21.0 points and a league-leading 10.7 assists in 58 regular season appearances.

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jackfrank_jjf

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports