November 06, 2019

Sixers podcast: Ben Simmons' shot, Al Horford dominating, and a 5-1 start on 'The New Slant'

By Kyle Neubeck
Ben Simmons during the Philadelphia 76ers game against the Boston Celtics at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on October 23, 2019. (Kate Frese/PhillyVoice)

If you have ever looked at one of my Sixers articles and thought to yourself, "Man, that's a lot of words," the good news is you will be getting even more of those. The difference is now they're in the form of a podcast, they're spoken and not written, and you can receive them while driving in your car without posing a threat to yourself and everyone else around you.

We're back with another episode of The New Slant podcast, where we discuss Philadelphia getting off to a 5-1 start while still finding time for critique.

A brief rundown of the show:

  1. How serious of a problem is Ben Simmons' shot?
  2. Fan reaction to criticism of players they like 
  3. Al Horford excelling without Joel Embiid
  4. Raul Neto being your dad's favorite backup point guard
  5. Furkan Korkmaz finally emerging with a shot 
  6. Tobias Harris' defensive improvement 

If you would be so kind, you can subscribe to/follow our podcast through most of your usual podcast providers to stay updated when new episodes release (though you could also just listen to them here, of course). You can currently listen to us using Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Art19, and Stitcher should be on the way fairly soon. Our RSS feed can be found here.

