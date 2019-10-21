Sixers podcast: Preseason wrap-up, over/unders, and full-season predictions on The New Slant

We're back with another episode of "The New Slant" podcast, and this week we're tackling everyone's favorite preseason pastime, diving into over/unders in advance of the Sixers' season opener on Wednesday.

Shamus and I should have another short episode late Wednesday night/early Thursday morning following the team's opening game against the Boston Celtics, but for now, a look at the big picture will have to suffice. And lord knows you need to think less about a bad Eagles team on this Monday morning.

A brief rundown of the show:

Wrapping up the preseason, with a few thoughts on the backup guard battle, Josh Richardson, and potential rotation wrinkles Over/unders for the season, including games played for Joel Embiid, steals/blocks for Matisse Thybulle, Ben Simmons made threes, and Sixers wins this season "Official" win predictions

