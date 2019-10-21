More Sports:

October 21, 2019

Sixers podcast: Preseason wrap-up, over/unders, and full-season predictions on The New Slant

By Kyle Neubeck
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) dunks against Toronto Raptors forward Serge Ibaka (9) during the second half of Game 7 of the second round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena.

We're back with another episode of "The New Slant" podcast, and this week we're tackling everyone's favorite preseason pastime, diving into over/unders in advance of the Sixers' season opener on Wednesday. 

Shamus and I should have another short episode late Wednesday night/early Thursday morning following the team's opening game against the Boston Celtics, but for now, a look at the big picture will have to suffice. And lord knows you need to think less about a bad Eagles team on this Monday morning.

A brief rundown of the show:

  1. Wrapping up the preseason, with a few thoughts on the backup guard battle, Josh Richardson, and potential rotation wrinkles
  2. Over/unders for the season, including games played for Joel Embiid, steals/blocks for Matisse Thybulle, Ben Simmons made threes, and Sixers wins this season
  3. "Official" win predictions 

If you would be so kind, you can subscribe to/follow our podcast through most of your usual podcast providers to stay updated when new episodes release (though you could also just listen to them here, of course), and if you would be so kind, five-star reviews are always welcome. 

You can currently listen to us using Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Art19, and Stitcher should be on the way fairly soon. Our RSS feed can be found here.

