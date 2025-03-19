Instant observations: Sixers lose to Thunder despite Oklahoma City's major absences

Never could anybody have imagined in October that a March 19 matchup between the Sixers and Oklahoma City Thunder would turn into a tank battle. But on Wednesday night that is exactly what took place, with the desolate Sixers facing a Thunder team so prolific it could sit out nearly every single key rotation player in hopes of strengthening their chances of adding another first-round pick to their collection this summer.

Of course, the Sixers' top-six protected first-round pick in the upcoming NBA Draft will belong to Oklahoma City if it falls between No. 7 and No. 30. Every game matters in a critical race for optimal draft lottery positioning, and with their stellar record, the Thunder had the ability to risk losing a game to bolster the odds of a premium pick changing hands.

Ultimately, the Thunder still had enough manpower to easily handle a decimated Sixers team, even as Quentin Grimes posted his sixth consecutive game with at least 25 points and two steals. Here is what stood out from the Sixers' second loss in a row, a 133-100 defeat in Oklahoma City that was more notable for who watched in street clothes than anything that took place on the floor:

Absences pile up on both sides

If one was to build a roster of players unavailable for this game, it would be the overwhelming favorite to win the NBA Finals. (Oklahoma City might be the favorite to win it all on its own.) In fact, here is a 10-man rotation comprised of only players ruled out for Wednesday's contest:

Starters: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Tyrese Maxey, Paul George, Jalen Williams, Joel Embiid

Bench: Jared McCain, Cason Wallace, Lu Dort, Kelly Oubre Jr., Isaiah Hartenstein

This is quite a team, is it not? This has been a long season of talking about the Philadelphia 76ers, so how about we focus on the Philadelphia Thunder (or the Oklahoma City 76ers?) for a little while.

Of course, the team will run through Gilgeous-Alexander, a generational offensive talent currently in the midst of one of the single most prolific seasons of any guard in NBA history. Gilgeous-Alexander has on many occasions reminded me of the most dominant version of Embiid, the one who was on the verge of winning a second consecutive MVP before tearing his meniscus last season. It does not stem from any sort of similarities in their on-court style or demeanor, but the fact that they appear to have completely mastered the art of scoring. There is no coverage that works against Gilgeous-Alexander the same way there was once no coverage that worked against Embiid. He is a force multiplier; all of Oklahoma City's role players have become infinitely better players when sharing the floor with this year's MVP frontrunner.

Gilgeous-Alexander would have a wonderful impact on Maxey, whose efficiency would skyrocket as a secondary ball-handler as he obliterated any defense which does not remember how lethal he can be. Embiid and George could put the bulk of their energy into anchoring the defense, with the All-Star wing Williams capable of giving the team production in all facets of the game.

Sixers fans know all too well how effective Hartenstein is on both ends of the floor; he is a very good starting center and has recently been stellar for Oklahoma City. McCain and Wallace as a second unit backcourt is about as fun as it gets; McCain's dynamic scoring chops on and off the ball combined with Wallace's tenacious defense and spot-up three-point shooting skill is a perfect mix. Then there is Dort, one of the best and toughest defenders in the NBA, to handle premiere assignments on the wing, with Oubre available to help out wherever his assistance might be needed.

Is this a silly exercise? Of course. But perhaps that is something we all needed as we near five months of what has been such a chaotic and disastrous season.

Odds and ends

Some notes and takeaways from the actual action on Wednesday:

• Another player who was inactive for this game was red-hot Sixers two-way point guard Jeff Dowtin Jr., who is having the best stretch of games in his NBA career over the last week. Dowtin is fully healthy, but the Sixers have to be careful managing him for the time being. Because Dowtin has been active in 45 NBA games so far this season, he can only dress for another five contests with the Sixers due to his status as a two-way player. Dowtin would need to be signed to a standard NBA contract to be active for any additional games this season.

• For the second straight game, Justin Edwards threw down an impressive left-handed poster dunk. This time, it came against an elite defender in Chet Holmgren:



Edwards has shown a considerable uptick in on-ball aggression in recent weeks, a great sign for the undrafted rookie who quickly established himself as a valuable long-term piece for his hometown team.

• Chuma Okeke is on his second 10-day contract with the Sixers in as many months, and after only logging two minutes in one appearance in February, he is receiving the chance to play extended run now. Okeke knocked down three triples in the first quarter, barely enough to keep the Sixers afloat amid an early barrage of triples from the Thunder:



Nobody would have guessed that Okeke, arguably the eighth of the Sixers' nine players to check into this game, would end up posting a double-double prior to intermission. But in 18 minutes in the first half, Okeke scored 11 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, with four of those boards coming on the offensive glass.

• Guerschon Yabusele has played and been treated like someone running on fumes dating as far back as late February, and it has largely rendered him ineffective as a scorer. Yabusele, who entered Wednesday's game averaging 10.5 points per game this season, scored in double-figures for just the fourth time in his last 14 appearances.



Up next: The Sixers will play the fourth of six consecutive road games on Friday night against the Victor Wembanyama-less, De'Aaron Fox-less San Antonio Spurs.



