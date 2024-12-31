Instant observations: Two-way dominance lifts Sixers to fourth straight win in Portland

Looking to notch their first four-game winning streak of the 2024-25 season, the Sixers were back in action on Monday night as they bested the Blazers 125-103. For the second straight game, Joel Embiid was a game-time decision after being listed as questionable with a left foot sprain. But, like in the Sixers' close win over the Utah Jazz on Saturday, Embiid suited up for this one, ultimately ruled available despite another nagging injury.

Meanwhile, three Sixers role players who had also been listed as questionable — Eric Gordon (left oral surgery), Andre Drummond (left toe sprain) and Kyle Lowry (right hip soreness) — were all ruled out an hour prior to tip-off. This was Gordon's fourth consecutive absence due to what the team initially believed was a minor dental issue, while Drummond was missing his third straight contest. Lowry, who has shown signs of improvement on the floor over the last week, had played in six games in a row, but missed a five-game stretch at the end of November with a strain in the same hip. Portland had a few noteworthy absences as well, with the most consequential player on the sideline being former Sixers second-round pick Jerami Grant.

After 12 minutes, the Sixers looked like a team that may let an inferior Portland squad hang around. But an avalanche ensued for much of the remaining 36 minutes, and thanks to multiple standout performers and several highlights on both ends of the floor, the Sixers notched their first true blowout victory of the season.

Here is what stood out from the Sixers' win in Portland:

Sixers take early lead despite Paul George's continued struggles

For the third consecutive game, Sixers head coach stuck with the starting lineup that has looked as advertised: his five were Embiid, Caleb Martin, Paul George, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Tyrese Maxey, who on Monday afternoon was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week.

Maxey, who earned the honor by playing terrific two-way basketball as a scorer, facilitator and defensive weapon, picked up where he left off from the outset, nabbing another steal and going coast to coast for an and-one rim finish before knocking down a pair of threes thanks to strong screens from Embiid.

Speaking of Embiid, the former NBA MVP was aggressive but inefficient inside the arc early in the game. He did knock down a triple off an assist from George, though, continuing a strong stretch as a long-range shooter:

George's struggles as a scorer of late — and for much of the season — have been well-documented. The most recent edition of Sunday stats dove into the issues which have been plaguing the nine-time All-Star, with the general hypothesis emerging that a renewed focus on getting downhill and taking more shots at the rim would do George a lot of good. So, his first bucket of the night was particularly encouraging: on a play where George often settles for a fallaway jumper, he instead bullied his way to the rim for an easy two points:

George only took two other shots, though, and he missed them both. He turned the ball over three times, and two nights after sitting for a significant portion of the second half in Utah due to foul trouble, he collected three personals in just under eight minutes of action. George's aggressiveness as a defender is a major asset given his length, hands and smarts, all of which enable him to be an elite defensive playmaker. But of course, aggression cannot turn into recklessness.

With George unavailable, Nurse closed the first quarter with a lineup featuring none of George, Maxey or Embiid, with Reggie Jackson and Oubre leading the way for a minute and change.

Maxey's game-high 11 points led the way for the Sixers, who carried a 33-31 lead into the second quarter.

Sixers make a collective second quarter push to take control

Some lackadaisical effort and mental lapses prevented the Sixers from establishing a significant advantage in the first quarter, but no such thing occurred during the second quarter. Every player who stepped on the floor for the Sixers did their job admirably, helping them take a double-digit lead before intermission. Let's run through the headliners...

Guerschon Yabusele was brilliant, scoring 15 points on only nine shot attempts. He scored an impressive basket in the low post and knocked down a pair of triples, but he also did a very mean thing to Portland wing Deni Avdija:

The Sixers bench went absolutely nuts in reaction to Yabusele's poster slam — and Lowry was actually issued a technical foul despite being in street clothes — as they continue to do. If eliciting excited reactions from teammates per 36 minutes was an actual statistic, Yabusele would be the league leader. The genuine joy his teammates take in his standout performances is palpable.

If any other play from the second quarter is worthy of your viewing, it belongs to Maxey, who had the quick thinking on a long rebound to bat the ball in the opposite direction, knowing he could beat any and all Trail Blazers to the ball and head to the rim for a transition basket:

Maxey also began relying on a new trick in his lethal two-man actions with Embiid, whose focus on rolling to the rim with aggression has made those possessions even more effective: instead of merely hitting Embiid with an accurate pocket pass, Maxey takes a fraction of a second to start his shooting motion. He went to it twice in a row in the second quarter, and both times it made Embiid's path to the basket even more clear:

All the while, it was Embiid himself who actually led the way in terms of production. He played 20 minutes in the first half — in part because things were going so well and in part because George did not play in the final 16-plus minutes of the half as Nurse tried to save George's fouls.

Embiid entered intermission with 20 points and eight rebounds, with the vast majority of his scoring coming in that second quarter. He clearly got better and more comfortable as the game evolved.

The most flowers of all, however, belong to Oubre. He has made it no secret that he desires a significant offensive workload, but no matter what Nurse and co. have asked of him, he has brought his absolute best. Oubre has turned into a terrific defensive player across the positional spectrum since joining the Sixers last season, often utilizing his terrific length to create havoc for opposing offenses.

Oubre leveled that up to the highest possible degree in that first half, becoming the first Sixer since Nerlens Noel — and the seventh player in franchise history during the play-by-play era — to attain six steals in just one half. The official word from Sixers PR:

The Sixers have had plenty of players with amusing celebrations over the years, but none are as entertaining as Oubre when he embellishes a defensive stand. Whether it is an exaggerated point in the other direction, making an "X" with his arms or doing literal push-ups on the floor, it is always a treat.

MORE: Oubre playing best basketball to power Sixers

Embiid, Oubre pick up in third quarter where they left off in second quarter

It took Oubre little time to add a seventh steal to his collection, which led directly to a Maxey layup in transition. And while a play like this is easy to show on a highlight reel, what Oubre also did in the third quarter which will not make waves is draw two more offensive fouls defending pick-and-rolls.

Oubre's seventh steal, which tied him for the second-most takeaways in a single game by any NBA player this season:

What was most encouraging about Embiid's scoring outburst in the second quarter was that it once again felt as if he was casually doing all of it. When Embiid is at his best, it all comes easily to him, and that is what continued for much of the third quarter.

Embiid is capable of operating at such a massive advantage in terms of ability and processing speed that he is multiple steps ahead of whichever defenders are banding together in an effort to stop him. Oubre got going as a scorer in the third as well, and his push on that front accelerated with this dime from Embiid:

Ultimately, the Sixers' staunch defense is what made the third quarter a major success — despite George continuing to find himself in foul trouble after picking up two more personals, one of which was unsuccessfully challenged by Nurse. They won the third quarter, 27-18, and entered the final frame with a 19-point lead.

Sixers put game away, notch fourth straight win as Oubre ties steals record

The only thing truly up in the air during the last dozen minutes of this one was whether or not Oubre could tie or break the season-high in steals in a game by any NBA player this season. Oubre entered the quarter with seven steals, while Dyson Daniels of the Atlanta Hawks had eight of them on Dec. 23.

Oubre was able to come away with his eighth steal in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter, but ultimately did not have a chance to take sole possession of the highest single-game takeaways total. It was an absolutely remarkable showing from Oubre, whose commitment to perfecting the inner machinations of his role has been nothing short of impressive.

Embiid just kept on scoring at will, and he ended up with an easygoing 37 points, a new season-high -—while also playing a season-high 36 minutes. It feels like Embiid is finding himself.

The 2024-25 Sixers had yet to win any game by more than 15 points. Until this thrashing in Portland, that is. With their most thorough two-way performance of the season, the Sixers continued the momentum-building which has been noticeable over the last few games. This team finally has some steam behind it.

Up next: The Sixers have a day off before their West Coast swing concludes with a back-to-back on Wednesday and Thursday nights against the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors.

