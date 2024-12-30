Tyrese Maxey named Eastern Conference Player of the Week after leading Sixers to three-game winning streak

Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey was named the NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week for the 10th week of regular season action (Dec. 23-29), the league announced on Monday afternoon:

Maxey, whose start to his fifth NBA season was derailed by subpar shooting and a hamstring injury, has found the best version of himself again in recent games, punctuated with a three-game stretch in which he has dominated and led the Sixers to their first three-game winning streak of the season.

During those three games in the week, Maxey averaged 32.3 points, 8.7 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 2.7 steals per game on terrific efficiency while making pivotal clutch shots in every single one of those contests.

With Joel Embiid back on the floor, Maxey's offensive role has become much easier. The reigning NBA Most Improved Player Award winner has enjoyed more space with which to operate as a ball-handler and greater opportunities to hurt defenses as a playmaker. He has also taken his defense up multiple notches, becoming a legitimate threat forcing turnovers.

Maxey and the Sixers will return to action on Monday night, facing the Portland Trail Blazers on the road at 10:00 p.m. EST.

