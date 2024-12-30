More Sports:

December 30, 2024

Tyrese Maxey named Eastern Conference Player of the Week after leading Sixers to three-game winning streak

Tyrese Maxey has played his best basketball of the season of late.

Adam-Aaronson-headshot
By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Maxey 12.30.24 Bill Streicher/Imagn Images

Tyrese Maxey has hit another gear. The world is taking notice.

Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey was named the NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week for the 10th week of regular season action (Dec. 23-29), the league announced on Monday afternoon:

Maxey, whose start to his fifth NBA season was derailed by subpar shooting and a hamstring injury, has found the best version of himself again in recent games, punctuated with a three-game stretch in which he has dominated and led the Sixers to their first three-game winning streak of the season.

During those three games in the week, Maxey averaged 32.3 points, 8.7 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 2.7 steals per game on terrific efficiency while making pivotal clutch shots in every single one of those contests.

With Joel Embiid back on the floor, Maxey's offensive role has become much easier. The reigning NBA Most Improved Player Award winner has enjoyed more space with which to operate as a ball-handler and greater opportunities to hurt defenses as a playmaker. He has also taken his defense up multiple notches, becoming a legitimate threat forcing turnovers.

Maxey and the Sixers will return to action on Monday night, facing the Portland Trail Blazers on the road at 10:00 p.m. EST.

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam

Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice

Adam-Aaronson-headshot

Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

Read more Sixers NBA Philadelphia Tyrese Maxey Philadelphia 76ers

Videos

Featured

Purchased - 2025 Financial Goals

New year, new finances: 5 practical tips to boost your financial health
Limited - Temple Health - Lungs 2

The Temple Healthy Chest Initiative offers lifesaving screenings

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Model Dayle Haddon found dead from suspected CO leak in Bucks County

Dayle Haddon death

Sponsored

Mid Penn Bank’s next move: expanding its footprint while deepening community ties

Limited - Mid Penn Bank - Admin Center

History

Earliest Mummers costumes were hand-stitched, heavy and hazardous

Mummers Museum

Adult Health

Why does red wine cause headaches? Research points to a compound found in the grapes' skin

Red Wine Headaches

Family-Friendly

'Animal Crossing: New Horizons' video game tour to stop by Adventure Aquarium next month

adventure aquarium animal crossing

Eagles

Are the Eagles the best team in the NFL? A look at the numbers

121524_EaglesSteelers_Eagles-huddle-Jalen-Hurts-1068.jpg

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved