Joel Embiid wins the battle vs. Nikola Jokic

Tuesday night at the Wells Fargo Center was the newest rendition of a matchup which has caused hours upon hours of heated debate in the basketball world: Joel Embiid vs. Nikola Jokic. The two seven-footers, who have placed first and second in Most Valuable Player voting in each of the last three seasons, have put together incredible runs of historic success, runs only rivaled by those of each other.

While the two former MVPs share similar levels of dominance, their paths to winning are very different. Jokic is one of the league's most efficient scorers, but leaves his transcendent mark with brilliant passing and playmaking abilities. While Embiid has made a massive leap as a playmaker this season, his signature skill is his scoring ability. Embiid is on pace to lead the league in points per game for the third consecutive season, a nearly unprecedented accomplishment.

"[Embiid] can hurt you in so many ways," Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said before the game. "He is almost unguardable."

A look at Jokic's two MVP seasons and Embiid's award-winning campaign last year portray the differences in how the two titanic big-men look to attack opposing teams: Jokic with his creation, and Embiid with his scoring and rim protection:



