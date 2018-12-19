Yes, it is possible to get an infection from sniffing smelly socks — but it's unlikely

You may have heard the breaking news story earlier this week about a man in China that, for whatever reason, smelled his dirty socks at the end of every day and ended up hospitalized for a lung infection.

Don't laugh, it could happen to you. Maybe.

As it turns out this seemingly harmless fetish could result in serious health issues if a potentially dangerous fungus develops in your footwear, as it so happened in this case.

Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious-disease specialist at Vanderbilt University who was not involved with the Chinese man's case, says developing a lung infection from whiffing socks is possible, but generally very unlikely. However, the lack of details about the case in news reports, such as what kind of fungus caused the infection, makes Schaffner "kind of dubious to start with,” Live Science reports.

Biologically, it is in fact possible for someone to develop a lung infection by inhaling fungal spores that have built up heavily in socks, Schaffner told Live Science.

Getting a lung infections from inhaling fungal spores is a well-known medical issue. For example, cave explorers run the risk of an infection called histoplasmosis, which is caused by inhaling fungal spores that can be found in bat droppings. Typically, though, humans are constantly surrounded by bacteria and fungus and don't always get stick.

What makes the Chinese man's case, shall we say, unique is that he's said to have "put the source [of fungus] right up to his nose and inhaled quite frequently, in unusually large doses and repeated doses, [which would have] made him more susceptible to actually developing an illness,” Schaffner said.

Since there's not much known about the sock-sniffing man, it's hard to say why he was particularly sensitive to this fungus. For example, the man could have had a weakened immune system that would've made him more susceptible to such an infection, Schaffner said.

Regardless, this very odd health story "reinforces the notion that one ought to launder ones socks frequently rather than trying to make a daily assessment as to whether you want to put them on again for the seventeenth time," Schaffner added.



