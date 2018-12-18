This all-in-one T-shirt self-deodorizes, locks in body heat and keeps you dry

Leaving the house this time of year requires layers. And oftentimes, layers upon your layers — even if you're just going to the gym.

And while you may leave your house bundled at a perfect temperature, your base layer is probably pretty closed to drenched by the time you reach your destination. But you don't want to take it off for fear of getting cold all over again, and leaving on a damp shirt will likely make you cold, too.

Uniqlo's HeatTech long-sleeve T-shirt is the fix. According to Men's Health, "their signature heat-tech collection, which has been developed together with one of world’s top textile manufacturers, is comprised of four distinct yarns that optimize comfort by absorbing the body’s moisture and converting it to heat that is trapped within the air pockets of the fiber."

As a part of a weekly series, "the Must-Have," Men's Health fashion director Ted Stafford deems the shirt to be "the perfect example of how advanced technology can merge together with stylish, functional clothes that look smart and timeless." And, unlike most products endorsed by high-profile magazines, this shirt is affordable. Clocking in at $14.90, this shirt is a steal compared to similar technologies of brand names like Nike and Under Armour.

So, just to review, in one shirt you get: bio-warming and insulation, quick dry fabric, self-deodorizing technology to prevent that dried sweat smell and a variety of colors and styles. Oh, and the reviews from Uniqlo's website are very promising:

"Superb winter defense: We have been wearing these wonderful t shirts for several years now, and are always delighted with them. They are light but incredibly warm, they wash easily and ry in no time. And now they are in such a good range of colours, and XXL too."

"Perfect base layer: This shirt was not my first experience with Uniqlo's HEATTECH technology. I purchased a pair of leggings to wear underneath jeans and pants on cold days about a year ago and those have been fantastic. This shirt is no exception. The fit is very slim, which I like. It works quite well to layer underneath a sweater for that extra warmth on those really cold days. Im not sure how Uniqlo does it, but they have really mastered the technology of keeping me warm with this collection. I highly recommend trying this shirt or any other HEATTECH products as an alternative to Under Armor."

The men's HeatTech Crew Neck Long-Sleeve T-Shirt is $14.90 at Uniqlo.com, or at its store at 1608 Chestnut St. in Center City Philadelphia, or at a number of area malls.

