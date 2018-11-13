These T-shirts were made for marathon spectators

A Manayunk-based brand recently launched a line of T-shirts and tanks for race day.

The clothing isn't running gear, though. It's for those cheering from the sidelines.

Spectator Sports online collection of tops are printed with phrases like "Here to cheer," "Hurry up we're missing brunch," "First cheer then beer" and "My legs are tired too."

Founder Shannon Connolly came up with the idea after four years of supporting her wife running in races across the U.S. and on three different continents.



Any of the shirts (there are ones for kids and babies, too!) would be great to wear Sunday to cheer on Philadelphia Marathon runners. There's even a "Here to cheer" tee with this year's marathon date.

This month is a good time to buy, too. A dollar from every sale will go to the American Diabetes Association.

