More Culture:

November 13, 2018

These T-shirts were made for marathon spectators

Rock a 'Here to cheer' tee to Sunday's race

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Shopping Clothing
Philadelphia Marathon M. Edlow/Visit Philadelphia™

The Philadelphia Marathon takes place on the third Sunday of November each year.

A Manayunk-based brand recently launched a line of T-shirts and tanks for race day.

The clothing isn't running gear, though. It's for those cheering from the sidelines.

Spectator Sports online collection of tops are printed with phrases like "Here to cheer," "Hurry up we're missing brunch," "First cheer then beer" and "My legs are tired too."

RELATED: Check out all the deals for Philadelphia Marathon runners | Not getting enough sleep can cause dehydration, new study suggests 

Founder Shannon Connolly came up with the idea after four years of supporting her wife running in races across the U.S. and on three different continents.

Any of the shirts (there are ones for kids and babies, too!) would be great to wear Sunday to cheer on Philadelphia Marathon runners. There's even a "Here to cheer" tee with this year's marathon date.

This month is a good time to buy, too. A dollar from every sale will go to the American Diabetes Association.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Shopping Clothing Philadelphia Manayunk

Just In

Must Read

Opinion

Angelo Cataldi: The 2018 season is over for the Eagles and it's Jim Schwartz's fault
111219_Scwartz_usat

Design

Historic Cape May property will reopen as a boutique hotel next summer
cape may 5 perry street

Holiday

Where to find tree lighting celebrations in Philly and the suburbs
Stock_Carroll - Holiday Decorations, Rittenhouse Square Christmas Tree

NBA

Robert Covington, Dario Saric post farewell messages to Philly
040818-RobertCovington-USAToday

Health News

The boy embryo at center of headline-making IVF swap is stored in Philadelphia
ivf-swap-pexels

Disasters

Phillies manager Gabe Kapler's home destroyed in California wildfire
0613_Gabe_Kapler_USAT

Escapes

Limited - Cape Town South Africa

$3419 & up -- South Africa: 8-Nt. Cape Town & Safari Trip w/Flights
Limited - Punta Cana

$1599 & up -- All-Inclusive 7 Night Punta Cana Trip with Air

 *
Limited - New Zealand

$3853 & up -- 14-Night Beauty of New Zealand Tour
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.