Check out all the deals for Philadelphia Marathon runners

Each year, on the third Sunday of November, runners take to the streets for the Philadelphia Marathon. This year will mark the historic race's 25th anniversary.

Thousands of runners will race the 26.2-mile course through the city on Nov. 18. If you're one of them, check out all the deals at local restaurants and bars available to you once you finish.

Use the roundup below as extra motivation to cross the finish line.

The local brewery behind Kenzinger and Walt Wit created a special brew for Philadelphia Marathon runners.

The ElectroLyte is a pale ale with a low 3.9-percent ABV brewed with apricots, white and pink grapefruit and a pinch of Himalayan pink salt and rye malts. Pints will be available for $4 all day. Runners just need to show their bibs to get the deal.

2440 Frankford Ave.

(215) 427-2739

After the race, runners can enjoy a special wine flight at the South Street bar. For anyone with a bib, the $14 flight will be reduced to $12.

The wines included are a German Riesling, a Peloponnese red blend and a New Zealand Gamay Noir.

1525 South St.

(215) 735-1116

Marathoners will be treated to a complimentary Victory beer with the presentation of their bibs at the Parkway restaurant. Pair the freebie with one of Urban Farmer’s brunch dishes, like the brioche French toast, short rib hash or biscuits and sausage gravy.



1850 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

(215) 963-2788

The Center City restaurant is offering a combo deal to runners on race day. Runners who show their bibs can enjoy a cheeseburger and Ocean Prime Manhattan, made with Woodford Reserve, for $20.

The deal will be available once Ocean Prime opens for the day at 4 p.m.

124 S. 15th St.

(215) 563-0163

Located in The Study Hotel in University City, CO-OP is offering a discount to runners who show their bibs. Marathoners will receive 26.2-percent off their bill.

The restaurant will also have a special dish for the occasion: Spaghetti Pomodoro.



20 S. 33rd St.

(215) 398-1874

Post-race, Joe's is offering runners large cheesesteaks for $7.50, so long as they show their bibs.

1 W. Girard Ave.

(215) 423-5637



6030 Torresdale Ave.

(215) 535-9405



After crossing the finish line, head to the bar at 11th and Chestnut to do celebratory shots. Anyone with a bib will be able to get a citywide with Victory Czech Pilsner and a shot of Rittenhouse Rye for $9.

1100 Chestnut St.

(215) 925-6455

The Bourse

At Old City's new food hall, opening Nov. 15, runners will be able to score a ton of deals after the race.

• Menagerie Coffee: 25-percent off one beverage

• Mighty Melt: 25-percent off all grilled cheese sandwiches

• Lalo: 25-percent off Arrozcaldo (braised chicken rice porridge)

• Mi & Yu Noodle Bar: 25-percent off a chicken bowl

• Chocodiem: 25-percent off one item

• Prescription Chicken: 25-percent off any bone broth

• Barry’s Buns: 25-percent off all purchases

• Kari’s Tea Bar: 15-percent discount on all beverages

• Scoop DeVille: Complimentary specialty cone with any ice cream purchase

