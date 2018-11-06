More Health:

November 06, 2018

This playlist will get you through your last training runs before the Philly Marathon

Each song features a beat that will keep you moving

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Fitness Running
Carroll - Running in Philadelphia Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Running along the Schuylkill River Trail near the Temple University boathouse.

As many of you know, the Philadelphia Marathon is just around the corner. Runners will flood the streets of Philadelphia on Sunday, November 18 for the marathon or a day earlier for the half-marathon.

With just 12 days to go to the 25th anniversary race, runners are in serious training crunch time — especially if they’re trying to hit their personal best. So for you runners who are trying to squeeze in some last-minute training miles, or for runners who are just clocking miles for fun, Runner’s World created a 90-minute playlist that’s perfect for fall.

This playlist, created by runners for runners, features tunes “from synth-drenched singles to power-pop classics. We’ve handpicked 26 seasonal songs to help you finish a half, crush a Turkey Trot, or warm up for a backyard football game,” Runner’s World assures. Oh, and it's worth noting that all of these songs have one thing in common: a beat that will keep you moving, which is much-needed after a lengthy training season! 

Check out the playlist below to see if it’s your cup of tea. If so, queue it up for your next run!

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Fitness Running Philadelphia Training Spotify Philadelphia Marathon Playlist Running

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles power ranking roundup: Week 10
110618DougPederson

Investigations

Police investigate racist and threatening letter found in Northeast Philly
11052018_KnorrTacony_GM

Elections

2018 New Jersey general election: What you need to know about the midterms
11012018_MacArthur_Kim.jpg

Sixers

Sources: No underlying health concern for Markelle Fultz despite Drew Hanlen tweet
102318-MarkelleFultz-USAToday

Lifestyle

CoverGirl cosmetics becomes largest makeup brand to be certified cruelty free
CoverGirl

Health News

'Broken heart syndrome' is a real thing — and it can quickly turn deadly, according to new study
broken-heart-syndrome-deadly-pexels

Escapes

Limited - Cape Town South Africa

$3419 & up -- South Africa: 8-Nt. Cape Town & Safari Trip w/Flights
Limited - Punta Cana

$1599 & up -- All-Inclusive 7 Night Punta Cana Trip with Air

 *
Limited - New Zealand

$3853 & up -- 14-Night Beauty of New Zealand Tour
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.