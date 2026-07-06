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July 06, 2026

Source: Sixers to retain Adem Bona, guaranteeing 2026-27 salary

The Sixers could have waived Adem Bona at no cost on Monday. Instead, he will make just under $2.3 million – all guaranteed – in his third NBA season.

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By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Bona 7.6.26 Colleen Claggett/For PhillyVoice

The first two years of Adem Bona's NBA career have been awfully eventful.

The Sixers will retain Adem Bona, a source told PhillyVoice on Monday, certifying that Bona will have his 2026-27 salary of $2,296,271 guaranteed in full. Bona's salary was non-guaranteed until July 7; the Sixers could have waived him at no cost before then.

Bona, the No. 41 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, has had two chaotic seasons to begin his tenure in Philadelphia. In 129 games (29 starts), Bona has averaged 16.6 minutes, 5.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game. He has been one of the best shot-blockers in the NBA on a per-minute basis, but has failed to establish himself as a reliable backup center elsewhere.

Even as he has maddened many Sixers fans with frustrating gaffes, Bona has shown enough potential between his rim protection, athleticism and motor to justify a salary which is below the veteran's minimum.

With veteran Andre Drummond having departed for the New York Knicks, Bona's primary competition for minutes behind Joel Embiid will be Ariel Hukporti, New York's former third-stringer with a larger frame than Bona but a similar set of strengths and weaknesses.

JAYLEN BROWN SCOUTING REPORTS

Strengths | Weaknesses

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Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

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