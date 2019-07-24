South Philly's Melrose Diner catches fire, situation under control

South Philly's popular Melrose Diner caught fire Wednesday afternoon, and fire crews are currently working to control the blaze.

The fire began around 5:45 p.m. at the Snyder Avenue diner, according to CBS3, and was ruled under control just after 6:15 p.m.

You can watch 17 minutes of footage from CBS3's news helicopter, which was flying above the diner, below:

At this time, it's unclear what started the fire.

Some social media users managed to share images from the scene:

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story, and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

