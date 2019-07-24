More News:

July 24, 2019

South Philly's Melrose Diner catches fire, situation under control

The popular Snyder Avenue restaurant was surrounded by fire trucks just before 6 p.m. Wednesday evening

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Fires Restaurants
Melrose Diner south philly Screenshot/Google Street View

The Melrose Diner in on Snyder Avenue in South Philly.

South Philly's popular Melrose Diner caught fire Wednesday afternoon, and fire crews are currently working to control the blaze.

The fire began around 5:45 p.m. at the Snyder Avenue diner, according to CBS3, and was ruled under control just after 6:15 p.m.

Irishman has called Philly area home since '07. ICE wants him sent back.

You can watch 17 minutes of footage from CBS3's news helicopter, which was flying above the diner, below:

At this time, it's unclear what started the fire.

Some social media users managed to share images from the scene:

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story, and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

