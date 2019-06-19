South Street Philly Bagels expands to fifth location, gets new name

One of the city's best and rapidly-expanding bagel chains, which started with South Street Philly Bagels, is adding a fifth location and changing its brand name.

The longtime bagel makers are adding a new shop at 1811 JFK Blvd. (formerly Square One Coffee) sometime this fall, the Inquirer first reported. With it will come a name change for all five locations to just the consolidated "Philly Bagels" — minus all identifying street names.

Other locations besides the original in South Philly include shops on Fitzwater Street in Grad Hospital, East Passyunk Avenue in Passyunk, and Chestnut Street in Rittenhouse.

The Inquirer also reported that as compared to the other shops, the Center City location will be a bit larger, with a pickle bar.

