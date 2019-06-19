More Culture:

June 19, 2019

South Street Philly Bagels expands to fifth location, gets new name

With the addition of a shop at 1811 JFK Blvd., the chain is changing all it's locations to just Philly Bagels

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Food and Drink Bagels
0619_South Street Philly Bagels @SouthStPhillyBagels/Facebook

South Street Philly Bagels is opening its fifth location at 1811 JFK Boulevard.

One of the city's best and rapidly-expanding bagel chains, which started with South Street Philly Bagels, is adding a fifth location and changing its brand name. 

The longtime bagel makers are adding a new shop at 1811 JFK Blvd. (formerly Square One Coffee) sometime this fall, the Inquirer first reported. With it will come a name change for all five locations to just the consolidated "Philly Bagels" — minus all identifying street names.

MORE: Anthony Bourdain Food Trail highlights spots in Atlantic City and Camden

Other locations besides the original in South Philly include shops on Fitzwater Street in Grad Hospital, East Passyunk Avenue in Passyunk, and Chestnut Street in Rittenhouse. 

The Inquirer also reported that as compared to the other shops, the Center City location will be a bit larger, with a pickle bar.

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food and Drink Bagels Philadelphia Restaurants Chestnut Street Pickles Rittenhouse South Philly

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Opinion

Natalie Egenolf: Eagles do disservice to fans, LaVar Ball a disservice to everyone
Carroll - Eagles Public Practice Carson Wentz

Television

Netflix confirms 'Queer Eye' coming to Philadelphia for show's fifth season
Queer Eye Philadelphia Season 5 2020

Opinion

Al Morganti: Do sports fans deserve a 'bill of rights?' And what is Flyers' GM Chuck Fletcher doing?
Phillies-Nationals-rain-delay_061719_USAT

Investigation

Two from ship's crew charged in $1 billion cocaine bust at Port of Philadelphia
Two crew members charged in cocaine bust in Philadelphia

Illness

Here are some natural remedies for dealing with insomnia
Insomnia 06192019

Festivals

Chainsmokers, Brad Paisley and more to perform at Musikfest 2019
Brad Paisley

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved