Sunday NFL Wildcard round open thread

After a long day of NFL playoff football on Saturday, another triple-header lies ahead on Sunday. On Saturday, the Bills, Rams, and Buccaneers advanced to the divisional round, while the Colts, Seahawks, and Football Team saw their seasons end.

The Football Team will be picking 19th in the 2021 NFL Draft. We'll get to their obituary on Monday. For now, the Sunday playoff slate looks like this:

Ravens at Titans, ESPN, 1:05 p.m. Bears at Saints, CBS, 4:40 p.m. Browns at Steelers, NBC, 8:15 p.m.





The Saints (-10.5) and Steelers (-6.5) are heavy favorites in the later games, while the Ravens (-3) are smaller favorites in Tennessee, according to the consensus odds at TheLines.com.

In case you missed our Wildcard round picks, you can find them here. Otherwise, there aren't any obvious Eagles storylines in today's games, like there were yesterday.

Feel free to discuss the games in the comment section below.

