January 09, 2021

Saturday NFL Wildcard round open thread

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
010921AlexSmith Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports

If the Football Team can upset the Buccaneers on Saturday night, they will pick no higher than 25th in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The NFL playoffs are here. With the Philadelphia Eagles resting up on their eight-month bye, we turn our attention to some actual good teams. Here's the slate of games this weekend (all times EST):

Saturday:

  1. Colts at Bills, CBS, 1:05 p.m.
  2. Rams at Seahawks, FOX, 4:40 p.m.
  3. Buccaneers at Football Team, NBC, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday: 

  1. Ravens at Titans, ESPN, 1:05 p.m.
  2. Bears at Saints, CBS, 4:40 p.m.
  3. Browns at Steelers, NBC, 8:15 p.m.

In terms of rotting preferences, I see two games of relevance to the Eagles:

• As we noted in our Wildcard round NFL picksthe Colts are the team that makes the most sense as a potential Carson Wentz landing spot this offseason. If they are bounced in the first round as a result of poor quarterback play, the Eagles will have a better chance of maximizing their return for Wentz.

• If the Football Team beats the Buccaneers, they will pick no higher than 25th in the 2021 NFL Draft, which will make it very difficult for them to land a good quarterback prospect.

Feel free to discuss the games in the comment section below.

