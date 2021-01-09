Saturday NFL Wildcard round open thread

The NFL playoffs are here. With the Philadelphia Eagles resting up on their eight-month bye, we turn our attention to some actual good teams. Here's the slate of games this weekend (all times EST):

Saturday:

Colts at Bills, CBS, 1:05 p.m. Rams at Seahawks, FOX, 4:40 p.m. Buccaneers at Football Team, NBC, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday:

Ravens at Titans, ESPN, 1:05 p.m. Bears at Saints, CBS, 4:40 p.m. Browns at Steelers, NBC, 8:15 p.m.





Visit TheLines.com, PhillyVoice’s official 2020/2021 betting odds partner, for the latest upcoming NFL game lines and odds.

In terms of rotting preferences, I see two games of relevance to the Eagles:

• As we noted in our Wildcard round NFL picks, the Colts are the team that makes the most sense as a potential Carson Wentz landing spot this offseason. If they are bounced in the first round as a result of poor quarterback play, the Eagles will have a better chance of maximizing their return for Wentz.

• If the Football Team beats the Buccaneers, they will pick no higher than 25th in the 2021 NFL Draft, which will make it very difficult for them to land a good quarterback prospect.



Feel free to discuss the games in the comment section below.

This content and the links provided are sponsored by thelines.com and playpennsylvania.com, PhillyVoice.com’s Official 2020/2021 Betting Odds Partner, independently created by PhillyVoice.



Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader