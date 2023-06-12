South Jersey high school student missing after swim in Alcyon Lake

Authorities in New Jersey are searching for an 18-year-old who went missing Sunday night while swimming with a friend in Alcyon Lake in Pitman, officials said.

Dive units responded to the Gloucester County lake around 9 p.m. for a report of a missing swimmer in the area of Cedar and West Holly avenues.

Search crews responding from neighboring Camden County told NBC10 the man went missing while attempting to swim across the lake as part of a scavenger hunt. The lake is part of Alcyon Lake Park, a popular place for fishing and bird watching.

The Borough of Pitman shared a message on Facebook Sunday night about the ongoing search. By Monday morning, the borough had no updates on the missing swimmer.

"There are multiple agencies involved in this effort and this extensive search will go on for some time," the borough said. "Please try to avoid the area."



The missing 18-year-old, who has not been identified, is a Pitman High School student. The school canceled exams and brought in emotional support staff for students on Monday.