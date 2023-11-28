More Culture:

November 28, 2023

Sylvester Stallone to visit Philly on Sunday for first-ever 'Rocky Day'

The actor will appear at the foot of the art museum on the 47th anniversary of the original movie's 1976 release

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Celebrities Movies
Sylvester Stallone Rocky Day Zac Goodwin/PA Images/Alamy Images

Sylvester Stallone will attend the grand opening of the new Rocky Shop near the Philadelphia Museum of Art on Sunday. The day also will be christened as 'Rocky Day.'

On Sunday, the city will declare Dec. 3 as "Rocky Day" — and Rocky himself will be there to mark the occasion.

Sylvester Stallone will appear at the Parkway Visitor Center at 11 a.m. for a special event celebrating his beloved boxing alter ego, Rocky Balboa. The actor will ceremoniously open the visitor center's new Rocky Shop after a reading of the city resolution deeming Dec. 3 — the date of the original "Rocky" film's release — as Rocky Day.

MORE: 'Creed IV' reportedly in development with Michael B. Jordan to direct

"This day is an amazing day for me, and the people who have taken in Rocky into their hearts," Stallone said Monday. "When I come to Philly and stand on the steps, it touches my soul like it did when I was a child. This is a very special place in a very special city. … Believe me, there's no other place like it in the world!"

When "Rocky" was released 47 years ago, Stallone shot to superstardom — and became an adopted son of Philadelphia. The movie, which Stallone also wrote, won the Oscar for best picture and spawned five sequels featuring the determined underdog fighter as well as the recent spinoff series "Creed." While much of the "Rocky" franchise was shot in Philly, the first film features what is still the best-known city scene: Rocky running up the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art as "Gonna Fly Now" plays.

The visitor center and its new Rocky Shop are stationed adjacent to the Eakins Oval, just steps from the museum and the bronze Rocky statue. The sculpture was commissioned by Stallone for "Rocky III" and presented to the city after filming.

As for the shop, it features numerous items from the movies, including Rocky's tiger jacket, stars-and-stripes boxing trunks and yellow "Italian Stallion" boxing robe. All items are licensed through Stallone's official brand, and the actor is donating a portion of the proceeds to the restoration of the art museum's East Terrace and steps.

It's unclear if Stallone will be meeting fans beyond a few contest winners, but just to be safe, attendees should wear their finest gray sweatsuits and Converse.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Celebrities Movies Philadelphia Philadelphia Museum of Art Rocky Sylvester Stallone

Videos

Featured

Limited - Historic Philly - Wilma theater

'Fat Ham' by James Ijames kicks off The Wilma Theater’s bold new season
Limited - The Nutcracker - Philadelphia Ballet 2023

'The Nutcracker' is the perfect holiday tradition for the entire family to enjoy

Just In

Must Read

Weather

Dangerously cold weather prompts 'Code Blue' status for Philadelphia and Montgomery counties
Philly Cold Weather

Sponsored

Money markets for small businesses
Small business owner calculating expenses

Adult Health

Diabetes medication Mounjaro is more effective than Ozempic for weight loss, study says
Mounjaro Ozempic study

Movies

Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' movie to hit streaming platforms in December
Taylor Swift Eras

Eagles

Should the 49ers really be favored over the Eagles? A deep dive
Eagles-49ers-rematch-stats-analysis_112823_USAT

Food & Drink

Hot chocolate crawl returns to East Passyunk in December
Hot chocolate crawl

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved