More Health:

July 17, 2019

Report: Knee infections at New Jersey facility blamed on safety lapses

An investigation found a breakdown on injection safety and infection prevention practices

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Illness Infection
new jersey injection infection rawpixel.com/Pexels

While injection safety is often preached to drug users, it is a highly important practice in health care facilities as well.

This fact was proven most recently by reports of an outbreak of septic arthritis at a New Jersey outpatient facility in 2017.

The outbreak was likely caused by a number of injection safety and infection prevention practice violations, according to the investigation published Wednesday in the Infection Control and Hospital Epidemiology journal.

RELATED READ: Pig ear dog treats tied to drug-resistant salmonella outbreak

Septic arthritis is a painful infection in a joint most common in infants and older adults, according to Mayo Clinic.

The investigation found 41 patients with osteoarthritis – the most common form of arthritis affecting millions worldwide – had contracted a rare, but painful, infection after an injection to their knees, according to an announcement. Thirty-three patients required surgery to remove damaged tissue.

“This large, costly outbreak highlights the serious consequences that can occur when healthcare providers do not follow infection prevention recommendations,” said Kathleen Ross, an epidemiologist with the New Jersey Department of Health.

Thirty-one of those affected were Medicare patients, which resulted in $5 million in charges for treatment.

In March 2017, the practice voluntarily stopped performing procedures after the first three initial reports of infection were announced.

Investigators said they found the following safety breaches at the site:

Lack of handwashing stations or alcohol-based rub in the exam rooms, exposed syringes, syringes with injectable substances drawn up to four days in advance, and inappropriate handling and re-use of single-use and multi-dose vials. In addition, exam tables where injections occurred were cleaned “at most” once a day, while surface cleaning prior to each preparation is recommended unless a clean barrier is used.

The facility has since reopened and no additional cases have been reported since the practices outlined in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention "2016 Guide to Infection Prevention for Outpatient Settings: Minimum Expectations for Safe Care” were implemented, according to the report.

Though the name of the health care facility is not named in the report, it is thought to be the Osteo Relief Institute, which made headlines in 2017 for the infections. 

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Illness Infection New Jersey Arthritis

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

What they're saying: Phillies won't be buyers at trade deadline; Harper not one of MLB's top 100 players
Bryce-Harper_071319_usat

Alternative Medicine

Breakthrough PTSD treatment using party drug MDMA coming soon to Philly region
Carroll - Dr. Samy Badawy

Eagles

Eagles training camp preview: Defensive end
071419BrandonGraham

Transportation

Pennsylvania approves 6% increase on turnpike tolls for 2020
04062018_PA_Turnpike_Fort_Wash_GM

Rankings

Here are 16 different versions of salads, ranked from worst to best
Top Salad

Food & Drink

Get a super cute ice cream sandwich from Weckerly's this weekend
Weckerly's Ice Cream

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved