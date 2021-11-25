Thanksgiving day NFL open thread

November 25, 2021
There are three games on the NFL schedule on Thanksgiving this year, with the Lions hosting the Bears in the early game, the Cowboys taking on the Raiders in the late afternoon game, and the Bills visiting the Saints on Thursday Night Football.
The ideal winners of each game, from the perspective of the Philadelphia Eagles:
• Bears at Lions: The Bears have the closest record to the Dolphins, who of course traded their 2022 first-round pick to the Eagles. Also, the Giants own the Bears' 2022 first-round pick, so the more games they win, the better.
• Raiders at Cowboys: Do the 5-6 Eagles have a shot at catching the 7-3 Cowboys in the NFC East? It would certainly help if Dallas lost on Thanksgiving, narrowing their divisional lead to two games.
• Bills at Saints: The Saints remain a half-game ahead of the Eagles in the NFC wildcard race. The Eagles would own a tiebreaker over the Saints, with their head-to-head win over them Week 11.
Go spend time with your families today, but if you want to pop in and comment on the games, you may do so in the comment section below.
Thank you all for reading, and Happy Thanksgiving! 🦃
