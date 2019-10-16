Sixers podcast: Matisse Thybulle's defense, Ben Simmons, and an NBA crisis in China on The New Slant

If you have ever looked at one of my Sixers articles and thought to yourself, "Man, that's a lot of words," the good news is you will be getting even more of those. Except this time, they're in the form of a podcast, they're spoken and not written, and you can receive them while driving in your car without posing a threat to yourself and everyone else around you.

In honor of one of the famous tweets from Burnergate, my pal Shamus Clancy and I are launching a Sixers podcast, The New Slant. We'll be talking about the Sixers at least weekly and in some cases multiple times a week, covering all the things we cover in this space for PhillyVoice and some of the things that are probably not important enough to dive into in written form.

So with that out of the way, the first episode is here.

A brief rundown of the show:

Introducing ourselves (the boring part) Discussing Matisse Thybulle's emergence and Zhaire Smith lagging behind a bit Ben Simmons' first three Philadelphia's new big-man rotation, and the contributions of Kyle O'Quinn & Al Horford The NBA's current crisis in China and how it has impacted the Sixers

If you would be so kind, you can subscribe to/follow our podcast through most of your usual podcast providers to stay updated when new episodes release (though you could also just listen to them here, of course). You can currently listen to us using Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Art19, and Stitcher should be on the way fairly soon. Our RSS feed can be found here.

