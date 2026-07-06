Free performances of 'For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide / When the Rainbow Is Enuf' are coming to Malcolm X Park

Theatre in the X will present "For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide / When the Rainbow Is Enuf "at Malcolm X Park from Aug. 20-23 as the landmark play marks its 50th anniversary.

The free outdoor production will take place at Malcolm X Park in West Philadelphia. Performances begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 20, and Friday, Aug. 21, and at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22, and Sunday, Aug. 23.

First published in 1975, Ntozake Shange's play tells stories of love, loss, trauma, joy and resilience through the experiences of Black women. The play blends poetry, music and movement and has influenced American theater for decades.

Cheyenne Barboza, who directed Theatre in the X's 2018 production of "The Wiz," returns as director. Taylor J. Mitchell is the choreographer, and LaTasha "Elle" Morris is the music director.

The cast includes Courtney Lyneé, M. Anastasia Robinson, LaNeshe Miller-White, Rahnda Rise, Sabrina Winford, CaSandra Kay and Francine Tamakloe.

Admission is free, and attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs. Before each performance, attendees can enjoy a block party-style gathering in the park.

Founded in 2013, Theatre in the X stages free professional productions in West Philadelphia.

Aug. 20-23

Malcom X Park

5100 Pine St.

Philadelphia, PA 19143

Free to attend

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