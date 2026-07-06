More Events:

July 06, 2026

Free performances of 'For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide / When the Rainbow Is Enuf' are coming to Malcolm X Park

Theatre in the X's outdoor production will run Aug. 20-23 as the landmark play marks its 50th anniversary.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Performances Theatre
"For Colored Girls" Theatre in the X Photo Credit/Nia McCune

Theatre in the X will present free performances of For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide / When the Rainbow Is Enuf at Malcolm X Park from Aug. 20-23 as the landmark play marks its 50th anniversary.

Theatre in the X will present "For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide / When the Rainbow Is Enuf "at Malcolm X Park from Aug. 20-23 as the landmark play marks its 50th anniversary.

The free outdoor production will take place at Malcolm X Park in West Philadelphia. Performances begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 20, and Friday, Aug. 21, and at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22, and Sunday, Aug. 23.

First published in 1975, Ntozake Shange's play tells stories of love, loss, trauma, joy and resilience through the experiences of Black women. The play blends poetry, music and movement and has influenced American theater for decades.

Cheyenne Barboza, who directed Theatre in the X's 2018 production of "The Wiz," returns as director. Taylor J. Mitchell is the choreographer, and LaTasha "Elle" Morris is the music director.

The cast includes Courtney Lyneé, M. Anastasia Robinson, LaNeshe Miller-White, Rahnda Rise, Sabrina Winford, CaSandra Kay and Francine Tamakloe.

Admission is free, and attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs. Before each performance, attendees can enjoy a block party-style gathering in the park.

Founded in 2013, Theatre in the X stages free professional productions in West Philadelphia.

"For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide / When the Rainbow Is Enuf"

Aug. 20-23
Malcom X Park
5100 Pine St.
Philadelphia, PA 19143
Free to attend

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Performances Theatre West Philadelphia Theatre in the X

Featured

Limited - Visit NJ - Scenic Wows

Scenic hidden wows in Jersey
Philly Hired Photo for TopRecirc and Read More

Your next job could be at PHL

Just In

Must Read

Lawsuits

New panels may be hung at President's House, court says

President's House panels

Performances

'Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban' will be shown with a live orchestra in Philly

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban Ensemble Arts

Health News

U.S. death rate dropped to record-low last year, CDC report says

Death Rate CDC

Philadelphia 250

Baseball's Philly roots

First baseball team Philly

Sponsored

Build healthy habits that actually stick

Purchased - Female hands cut avocado on wooden working surface in kitchen at the home stock photo

Sixers

Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul confirms Sixers have LeBron James' attention: 'Everything has changed'

LeBron 7.3.26

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved