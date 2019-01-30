More Health:

January 30, 2019

Toxic heavy metals found in 45 popular packaged fruit juices

Consumer Reports tested dozens of brands and found measurable levels of lead, arsenic, cadmium and mercury

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Children's Health Healthy Eating
kids juice unsplash Piotr Chrobot/Unsplash

While food and drinks targeted at kids are often advertised as healthy, nutrient-rich, and other things parents want to hear, there’s more than meets the eye. In fact, some popular fruit juices may contain heavy metals, according to a new report out Wednesday morning.

Consumer Reports tested 45 packaged fruit juices for heavy metals – lead, arsenic, cadmium and mercury, for example — that pose great health risk, and found measurable levels of at least one of those metals in every product. Twenty-one, or 47 percent, of the 45 juices had concerning levels of cadmium, inorganic arsenic, and/or lead, according to the independent, nonprofit member organization.

This is particularly noteworthy because the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say long-term exposure to heavy metals may put people at risk for kidney disease, diabetes, high blood pressure, damaged ability to learn and certain types of cancer.

RELATED READ: FDA warns against use of teething jewelry after reports of infant death

Heavy metals end up in food because they are part of the make-up of air, water and soil. Manufacturing and packaging processes can also introduce heavy metals to food, CBS News reported.

“In some cases, drinking just four ounces a day — or half a cup — is enough to raise concern,” says James Dickerson, Ph.D., Consumer Report’s chief scientific officer.

And most kids are probably drinking that much. According to the report, more than 80 percent of parents of children age 3 and younger give their kids fruit juice at least sometimes, according to a recent national Consumer Reports survey of 3,002 parents. In about three-quarters of those cases, kids drink juice once a day or more.

Of course, the presence of heavy metals in juice can affect adults, too. “Five of the juices we tested pose a risk to adults at 4 or more ounces per day, and five others pose a risk at 8 or more ounces,” Dickerson said.

The Juice Products Association, whose board of directors includes executives from PepsiCo, Welch's and other juice brands whose products were tested, said it had not seen the full study but called the results "unfounded" and told CBS News they are committed to providing "safe" and "nutritious" products that meet FDA standards. Representatives also noted that there’s "no scientific evidence" indicating that trace levels of heavy metals have caused any negative health outcomes.

The solution? Have children eat the fruit of their favorite juice — be it apple, grape or peach — with water to provide satisfaction while keeping the potentially harmful chemicals at a distance.

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Children's Health Healthy Eating United States Chemicals Children Juice

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles 2019 draft grade roundup
042819AndreDillard

Prevention

That super-promising peanut allergy treatment has flaws, further research finds
peanut-allergy-treatment-pexels

Transportation

Philly Uber drivers striking next month
Uber Stock

Phillies

Paul Hagen: Dallas Keuchel, Craig Kimbrel may be tempting, but Phillies must fight urge to sign them
Middleton-Klentak-Phillies_042919_usat

Movies

'Avengers: Endgame' sets box office records during opening weekend
Chris Hemsworth as Thor in "Avengers: Endgame"

Addiction

Our brains are hardwired to scarf down calorie-rich foods – new study explains why
brain overeating

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved