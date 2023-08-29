Tracker: Cuts around the NFL who could interest the Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles have a loaded roster and are therefore unlikely to make waiver claims in bulk on other teams' trash this year. They are also 31st on the waiver priority order, which means that even if they put claims in on players, the rest of the NFL (minus the Chiefs) would have to pass on them first.

If the Eagles were to add players, the following positions would make sense:

Punter: Arryn Siposs ain't it. Linebacker depth: The Eagles should be happy with Zach Cunningham as their starter opposite Nakobe Dean after Cunningham had a good camp, but Christian Elliss is the only sure thing to make the roster otherwise. Nose tackle: The Eagles have a lot of young, intriguing interior defensive linemen, but they don't really have a backup NT behind Jordan Davis. Backup center: Cam Jurgens is the center of the future and Landon Dickerson can play there in a pinch, but the Eagles would also probably like to have a guy who can fill in directly from the bench. Outside wide receiver: They're thin here, as Quez Watkins would be the first guy up should A.J. Brown or DeVonta Smith go down, and then the cupboard is bare thereafter.

Again, when punter tops the list, it's a pretty stacked roster. With those disclaimers out of the way, here are some players who could interest the Eagles. We'll continue to add to the below list as more cuts are made.

Punters

Before we get started on the punters, here's a handy graph showing punter EPA in 2022, via ThePuntRunts:

As you can see, Siposs is 21st on the list. He averaged 45.6 yards per punt, and a net of 38.6 yards per punt in 2022, but the overriding concern with him is that he has faltered in the playoffs each of the last two years. We looked as some of the other punter training camp battles around the league last week.

• P Pat O'Donnell (32): In a bit of a surprise result, O'Donnell was beaten out by second-year undrafted punter Daniel Whelan. O'Donnell finished 22nd in punter EPA in 2022, one spot behind Siposs. 45.1 career yards per punt average, 39.2 career net. 44.5 yards per punt in 2022, with a 38.5 net. He had two punts blocked. O'Donnell is a better "pin deep" punter than he is an "open field" punter, just like Siposs. He's also 32, so there should be no reasonable hope that he'll get markedly better. He is probably not an ideal option.



• P Corliss Waitman (28): The Pats added Waitman during free agency this offseason, in March, but he lost his competition to rookie sixth-round pick Bryce Baringer. Waitman punted for the Broncos last season, averaging 46.6 yards per punt, and a net average of 41.4 yards per punt. Again, Waitman's "open field" and "pin deep" effectiveness is similar to Siposs'. He has been on five different NFL teams, but has only been his team's "starting" punter for one season. Again, I'm not sure he's the answer.

There two other punting battles that are worth watching today:

Saints: Blake Gillikin vs. Lou Hedley Steelers: Pressley Harvin III vs. Braden Mann

We covered Gilliken vs. Hedley in a little more depth here. We'll update when that battle is decided.

Also, Adam Caplan pointed out a nugget that the Eagles attempted to claim Mann off of waivers in April. However, he was awarded to the Steelers, who also claimed him. Should the Steelers cut Mann, the Eagles could have interest.

Linebacker depth

• LB Christian Kirksey (30): Kirksey had 124 tackles, 3 sacks, 2 INTs, and 5 pass breakups on a bad Texans team a year ago. He has been a starter for almost the entirety of his NFL career, so he would have to be willing to play a backup and special teams role (and make very little money) for the Eagles to add him. Assuming he finds somewhere to play, Kirksey is entering his 10th season in the NFL, the bulk of which has been with dreadful teams. If he's looking to chase a ring, that's the only way I could squint and see a fit, but it feels unlikely.



Nose tackle

Linval Joseph is still a free agent. Otherwise, there are no obvious available players yet.

Backup center

• C Tyler Larsen (32): The Commanders cut Larsen, but could be bringing him back after they cut down to 53.



Larsen has 2157 career snaps played, mostly at C, but also some at RG. If the Eagles want a center who can fill in directly for Jason Kelce in-game, thus not necessitating a multiple player shuffle, Larsen would make sense. (I do think the "direct fill-in" preference is somewhat overstated, for the record.)

Outside wide receiver

No obvious available players yet.



