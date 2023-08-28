More Sports:

August 28, 2023

Eagles sign CB Isaiah Rodgers

The Eagles have signed former Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers, who's suspended for the entire 2023 for violating the NFL's gambling policy.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
082823IsaiahRodgers Armond Feffer/USA TODAY NETWORK

Isaiah Rodgers (34) tackles DeVonta Smith

The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Monday that they have signed CB Isaiah Rodgers, 25, formerly of the Indianapolis Colts. In June, Rodgers was suspended for the entirety of the 2023 season for violating the NFL's policy on gambling, and was subsequently released by the Colts.

Rodgers' new contract with the Eagles will toll in 2023 and go into effect in 2024. He was immediately replaced on the Reserve/Suspended list. This is a pure stash move by Howie Roseman and the Eagles.

Rodgers was a sixth-round pick of the Colts in 2020 out of UMass. He played in 15 games for the Colts in 2022, starting 9. He had 34 tackles, a forced fumble, and three pass breakups. In 2021, he had 49 tackles, 3 INTs, and 7 pass breakups. Here's one of those picks:

In addition to his role at corner, Rodgers was also the Colts' primary kick returner the last three seasons, averaging a pretty good 27.0 yards per return during that span. He also took one to the house in 2020.

Rodgers is a decent role player that the Eagles acquired likely for very little money. We'll update with the contract terms when they are made available.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Isaiah Rodgers

Videos

Featured

Limited - NJDOT - Work Zone Image PhillyVoice

We have to change driver behavior in work zones — it is costing highway workers their lives
Limited - Jefferson Health - Image 2

Jefferson Health Hospitals and Specialties rank among the best in the United States by U.S. News & World Report

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

$15,000 reward offered after hit-and-run that killed a 27-year-old mother
hit-and-run-15k-reward.jpg

Sponsored

Beat the housing inventory crunch by building a new home
Purchased - new home construction

Phillies

The Phillies' offense is historically good right now
Trea-Turner-Phillies_082823_USAT

Health News

CDC warns against kissing turtles amid salmonella outbreak in Pa., 10 other states
Turtles salmonella

TV

New Netflix docuseries explores '70s CIA mission with Chester connection
Hughes Glomar Explorer

Family-Friendly

Look for bats during a nighttime nature walk through The Woodlands cemetery
Bat night Woodlands

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved