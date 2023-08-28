Eagles sign CB Isaiah Rodgers

The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Monday that they have signed CB Isaiah Rodgers, 25, formerly of the Indianapolis Colts. In June, Rodgers was suspended for the entirety of the 2023 season for violating the NFL's policy on gambling, and was subsequently released by the Colts.

Rodgers' new contract with the Eagles will toll in 2023 and go into effect in 2024. He was immediately replaced on the Reserve/Suspended list. This is a pure stash move by Howie Roseman and the Eagles.

Rodgers was a sixth-round pick of the Colts in 2020 out of UMass. He played in 15 games for the Colts in 2022, starting 9. He had 34 tackles, a forced fumble, and three pass breakups. In 2021, he had 49 tackles, 3 INTs, and 7 pass breakups. Here's one of those picks:

In addition to his role at corner, Rodgers was also the Colts' primary kick returner the last three seasons, averaging a pretty good 27.0 yards per return during that span. He also took one to the house in 2020.

Rodgers is a decent role player that the Eagles acquired likely for very little money. We'll update with the contract terms when they are made available.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader