Trolley Car Station closing after seven months in business.

In September 2018, Trolley Car Station opened in University City. Now, after seven months in business, the two-story restaurant at West Philly's revamped 40th Street Trolley Portal Gardens has closed its doors.

Owner and real estate developer Ken Weinstein is seeking a new operator.

He cites operational challenges as the biggest obstacle in running the 5,000-square-foot space, which holds a liquor license and has 200 indoor and outdoor seats.



"With all that’s happening in and around University City, I’d love to continue to serve the community and be part of its future. I’m going to take a few weeks to speak with potential operators to determine what’s best for the neighborhood," Weinstein said.

In 2000 he opened the Trolley Car Diner on Germantown Avenue in Mt. Airy, and in 2010 the Trolley Car Café in East Falls.

"In my twenty-three years as a restaurateur, this is the first time I've had to close a restaurant," he said.



