More Culture:

April 17, 2019

Trolley Car Station closing after seven months in business

The restaurant owner is seeking a new operator

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Restaurants Closings
Trolley Car Station closing after seven months in business Courtesy of/Trolley Car Station

Trolley Car Station closing after seven months in business.

In September 2018, Trolley Car Station opened in University City. Now, after seven months in business, the two-story restaurant at West Philly's revamped 40th Street Trolley Portal Gardens has closed its doors.

Owner and real estate developer Ken Weinstein is seeking a new operator.

RELATED: Saint Benjamin Brewing Co. is closing in May

He cites operational challenges as the biggest obstacle in running the 5,000-square-foot space, which holds a liquor license and has 200 indoor and outdoor seats.

"With all that’s happening in and around University City, I’d love to continue to serve the community and be part of its future. I’m going to take a few weeks to speak with potential operators to determine what’s best for the neighborhood," Weinstein said.

In 2000 he opened the Trolley Car Diner on Germantown Avenue in Mt. Airy, and in 2010 the Trolley Car Café in East Falls.

"In my twenty-three years as a restaurateur, this is the first time I've had to close a restaurant," he said.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Restaurants Closings Philadelphia Food & Drink University City

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Health News

Penn Medicine treats two cancer patients with gene-editing tool CRISPR
CRISPR gene editing 04162019

TV

Rob McElhenney makes his first and last appearance on 'Game of Thrones'
Rob McElhenney guest stars in "Game of Thrones" season 9 premiere

Sixers

Sixers' attitude shift sparks Game 2 victory over Brooklyn Nets
041519-BenSimmons-USAToday

Food & Drink

PHS Pop-Up Garden on South Street opening soon
PHS Pop Up Garden at South Street

Phillies

Paul Hagen: Phillies offense just as much to blame as pitching for recent struggles
Cesar-Hernandez-Phillies_041619_USAT

Alternative Medicine

Does CBD work? Science isn't sure, but Philly-area residents say it's helping them
Carroll - Judy Beck, CBD User

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved