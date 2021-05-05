More News:

May 05, 2021

Uber partners with goPuff to expand grocery delivery nationwide

The partnership makes Uber more competitive against Amazon and Instacart, while helping goPuff grow as well

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
Technology Delivery
Uber goPuff partnership PA Images/Sipa USA

Uber and goPuff announced a partnership earlier this week to expand grocery and convenience store delivery across the country.

Uber and goPuff are joining forces to expand grocery delivery in the U.S. this summer.

The Philadelphia-founded delivery startup will create an inventory of items customers can order through the Uber app in 95 cities across the country next month. It will first launch in Chicago, Houston and Miami.

Uber pivoted to delivery services and acquired Postmates for $2.65 billion when the pandemic paused interest in rideshare requests, as well as the startup Drizly, which delivers alcohol. The company reported 30% fewer trips in 2020.

Delivery services grew dramatically during the pandemic, with many opting to stay home and avoid crowded grocery stores. 

Since the start of the year, the volume of searches for grocery and convenience store items grew 40%, Raj Beri, Uber's head of grocery and new verticals delivery, told Bloomberg. The partnership makes Uber more competitive against Amazon and Instacart.

While goPuff is facilitating the deliveries and logistics, Uber will take a slice of the profits from each transaction made in its app. The deal will help goPuff grow and reach more cities as well.

Last week's top ordered products from goPuff were toilet paper, White Claw and Tylenol. GoPuff recently acquired $1.5 million in funding for an expansion project to reach more cities, feature more items and utilize new technology.


Follow Hannah & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @hannah_kanik | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Hannah's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Hannah Kanik

Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff

hkanik@phillyvoice.com

Read more Technology Delivery Philadelphia GoPuff Delivery Uber Philadelphia

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles Day 2 draft grades: Landon Dickerson and Milton Williams
050121LandonDickerson

Healthy Eating

Taking fish oil supplements to improve heart health remains controversial
Fish oil controversy

Music

Meek Mill drops his version of Drake's 'Lemon Pepper Freestyle'
meek mill drake cover

Eagles

Watch: Howie Roseman and Eagles senior advisor appear to disagree over third-round pick
123020HowieRoseman

Government

New Jersey to end most COVID-19 restrictions ahead of Memorial Day
New Jersey COVID-19 restrictions

Food & Drink

Center City Restaurant Week 2021: More than 50 restaurants participating this May
Center City Restaurant Week

Featured Homes

Allan Domb - 237 S 18TH STREET #16BC

FOR SALE! Located directly on Rittenhouse Square in The Barclay Condominium, this stunning residence blends modern updates with restored original details. Two units that can be used separately or combined. 5,400 sqft | $4,075,000
Allan Domb - 224-30 W RITTENHOUSE SQUARE #602

FOR RENT! Spacious studio at The Dorchester on Rittenhouse Square! Enter into a foyer that leads to the generously-sized living and dining area that is filled with natural light thanks to an entire wall of oversized windows. 573 sqft | $1,450/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved