More Events:

September 11, 2019

Urban Farmer throwing outdoor party with barbecue, beer, live music

The steakhouse partnered with eight local breweries for the BeerBQ

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Barbecue
Urban Farmer hosting one-day-only outdoor barbecue and beer festival Courtesy of/PUNCH MEDIA

Urban Farmer hosting one-day-only outdoor barbecue and beer festival.

Urban Farmer, located on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway across from Logan Square, is hosting a mini festival on Thursday night. 

The steakhouse partnered with local breweries for the outdoor party, which will feature craft beer, barbecue platters, an oyster shucking station, live music and lawn games.

RELATED: Rooftop beer garden at Free Library of Philadelphia back for fall

Executive chef Sonny Ingui will be at the grill all evening turning out barbecue dishes made with beer from the featured breweries. 

There will be applewood-smoked beef brisket ($16), generously mopped with Victory Storm King Stout Memphis-style barbecue sauce; grilled jumbo shrimp skewers ($18), served with a Pizza Boy Ballet IPA herb butter glaze; and chicken wings ($14) with Tröegs Dreamweaver beer brine, smoked then grilled to order.

The platters will be available à la carte, two for $25 and three for $35. All of the barbecue will be served with corn bread, coleslaw and baked heirloom beans.

Urban Farmer throwing BeerBQ with barbecue, beer, oystersCourtesy of/PUNCH MEDIA

Urban Farmer throwing BeerBQ with barbecue, beer, oysters.

As for the oysters, they'll be available for $3 each, or get a half-dozen for $16. They can be shucked or grilled to order and will be served with a Sly Fox Pikeland Pils mignonette.

To drink, there will be beers from eight breweries: Cape May, Victory, Sly Fox, Levante, Evil Genius, Yards, Tröegs and Pizza Boy.

If there's rain, the event will be moved to Thursday, Sept. 19.

Urban Farmer BeerBQ

Thursday, Sept. 12
5-9 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go
Urban Farmer
1850 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., Philadelphia, PA 19103

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Barbecue Logan Square Parties Restaurants Beers Philadelphia

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles vs. Falcons: Five matchups to watch
091119BrandonGraham

E-ZPass

You may have racked up big E-ZPass fines and not even know it
E-ZPass

Addiction

Trump administration to ban flavored e-cigarettes
Trump to ban flavored e-cigarettes

NHL

Wells Fargo Center introduces $25 standing room tickets to Flyers games
Assembly Room WFC

TV

Bam Margera opens up about 'mental breakdown' to Dr. Phil
Bam Margera Dr. Phil

Shopping

Shop Center City Saturday is back for second year
Rikumo, Japanese boutique in Center City

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved