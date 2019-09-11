Urban Farmer throwing outdoor party with barbecue, beer, live music

Urban Farmer, located on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway across from Logan Square, is hosting a mini festival on Thursday night.

The steakhouse partnered with local breweries for the outdoor party, which will feature craft beer, barbecue platters, an oyster shucking station, live music and lawn games.

Executive chef Sonny Ingui will be at the grill all evening turning out barbecue dishes made with beer from the featured breweries.



There will be applewood-smoked beef brisket ($16), generously mopped with Victory Storm King Stout Memphis-style barbecue sauce; grilled jumbo shrimp skewers ($18), served with a Pizza Boy Ballet IPA herb butter glaze; and chicken wings ($14) with Tröegs Dreamweaver beer brine, smoked then grilled to order.

The platters will be available à la carte, two for $25 and three for $35. All of the barbecue will be served with corn bread, coleslaw and baked heirloom beans.

Courtesy of/PUNCH MEDIA Urban Farmer throwing BeerBQ with barbecue, beer, oysters.

As for the oysters, they'll be available for $3 each, or get a half-dozen for $16. They can be shucked or grilled to order and will be served with a Sly Fox Pikeland Pils mignonette.

To drink, there will be beers from eight breweries: Cape May, Victory, Sly Fox, Levante, Evil Genius, Yards, Tröegs and Pizza Boy.

If there's rain, the event will be moved to Thursday, Sept. 19.

Thursday, Sept. 12

5-9 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go

Urban Farmer

1850 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., Philadelphia, PA 19103



