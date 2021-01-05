More Culture:

January 05, 2021

Industry experts share how COVID-19 impacted engagements, what wedding trends to expect in 2021

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Weddings COVID-19
Photo by Jesus Arias/from Pexels

Popular wedding resource The Knot shared how the pandemic has impacted proposals and wedding planning. WeddingWire also recently shared its predictions for wedding trends expected in 2021.

We are currently in the midst of "proposal season," the most popular time to get engaged, which runs November through February.

As more couples take the next step in their relationship, popular wedding resource The Knot shared how the pandemic has impacted proposals and wedding planning.

Their study looked at more than 5,000 newly engaged individuals who got engaged between April and November 2020.

Results showed that nearly half of proposers had to pivot their original plans as a result of the pandemic, from changing the location (67%) or date (63%) to involving their loved ones (52%).

Many also relied on technology throughout proposal planning for things like asking a family member's blessing and shopping for an engagement ring. According to The Knot, the most popular center stone cut for a ring in 2020 was round, with $5,500 as the average national cost for an engagement ring.

Surprisingly, the study found that COVID-19 did not keep couples from jumping into wedding planning.

According to the report, 8 in 10 newly engaged couples have secured an upcoming wedding date, with the majority choosing a date in 2021. Most started to plan their future wedding within one month of getting engaged.

WeddingWire, another popular wedding resource, recently shared its predictions for trends expected in 2021

The company anticipates that wedding decor will be bright and bold. Having a smaller and more intimate wedding due to coronavirus will give couples a reason to be extra focused on their decoration details. Couples will likely add nostalgic touches, as well.

"Just because a wedding has a small guest count doesn't mean it can't make a statement," WeddingWire writes.

WeddingWire also expects to see more weekday weddings, too, because of celebrations rescheduled from 2020 to 2021. Seating at reception tables will also likely be based on family or living situations.

As for what 2021 definitely has in store for engaged couples and the wedding industry as a whole, we'll just have to wait and see.

For those currently planning their wedding, The Knot has revealed its 2021 Best of Weddings winners. The resource offers expert-approved vendor suggestions.

