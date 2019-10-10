For the gambling degenerates, here are my Week 6 NFL picks. To note, the team logos indicate who I think will win the game, not cover the spread. At the end of the picks, I'll note a few teams that I like based on the spread.

Giants at Patri*ts (-17): The Patri*ts have both won as heavy underdogs and lost as heavy favorites in the Super Bowl. There's little doubt they were cheating like crazy when they were 14-point dogs to the then St. Louis Rams and they w*n their first Super Bowl, at a time before they had gotten caught multiple times for cheating. Against the Giants (both times), they should have cheated more. I look forward to your emails, and please don't forget to cite that idiotic "your team cheats" website. Thx.

Eagles at Vikings (-3): When I look at these two teams, I see a pair of strength-on-strength matchups that should cancel each other out:

The Vikings' rushing offense vs. the Eagles run defense The Vikings' edge rushers vs. the Eagles offensive tackles

I see one matchup that should significantly favor the Vikings:

The Vikings' receivers vs. the Eagles' corners

And one that should significantly favor the Eagles:

The Eagles' interior defensive line vs. the Vikings' interior offensive line

I believe it will be easier for the Eagles to help their corners than it will be for the Vikings to help the interior of their offensive line, which has been truly abysmal at times this season. Give me the Eagles, with a breakout performance from Fletcher Cox.

Washington (-3.5) at Dolphins: The Dolphins have gone a long way to ensure they end up with their choice of quarterback in the 2020 NFL Draft, and this matchup is too important for them not to purposely lose, which would be smart of them. Washington, meanwhile, is still trying to make something of this season and would love to be able to win a game here just to say, "SEEEEEEEE, I TOLD IT WAS JAY GRUDEN'S FAULT!"

Because they're morons.