Comcast Spectacor CEO takes aim at Sixers claims about scheduling disadvantage at Wells Fargo Center

As the 76ers try to build momentum for their proposed arena in Center City, team officials have explained that having their own home would allow the Sixers to schedule their NBA season free of the constraint of sharing a building with the Flyers.

David Adelman, one of the Sixers owners who also is leading the team's arena development project, has contended that being a tenant of Comcast Spectacor, which owns the Flyers, puts the Sixers at a scheduling disadvantage because of how the available dates at the Wells Fargo Center are divvied up. Comcast Spectacor CEO Dan Hilferty, in an interview this week, pushed back against this assertion.

"Nobody has an advantage. And 98% of the events that we'd like to have here, we get here. But it's the one thing that does upset me about the rhetoric that's coming from the Sixers is that they're disadvantaged in that way" Hilferty, who is also the Flyers governor, said on Monday's episode of Crossing Broad's podcast "Snow The Goalie."

Adelman had shared his feelings about the scheduling process at the Wells Fargo Center — and what he believes are its inequities — during an episode of a different Crossing Broad podcast in June. He said once other scheduled concerts and events are factored in, and the remaining open dates are split with the Flyers, the 76ers are left with little flexibility.

"When you look at (our) schedule ... we play more 5-out-of-7 nights and more back to backs than anyone else in the league, on average," Adelman said. "We’ve been home once for Christmas the last 11 years, I think. The way the schedule works is the Flyers get their dates, the concerts get their dates, and then we get the rest. You don’t see us with a lot of weekend day games, but you see the Flyers with a lot of them."

Hilferty disputed this in his interview, and described a draft-like process involving the Sixers and Flyers where they choose among the available dates.

"I want be very clear about it. If you hear that, it's not true," Hilferty said. "What is true is that we have a fair, back-and-forth, shared approach to scheduling. Sometimes we win, sometimes (the Sixers) win — just based on whose turn it is."



Since Hilferty joined Comcast Spectacor in February, he has expressed his desire that the 76ers remain at the Wells Fargo Center, and he said it again during the podcast interview. He also has said he is open to an equal split of equity in the arena with the 76ers, with Comcast Spectacor continuing to manage the building, but Adelman has insisted the Sixers will not be playing at the Wells Fargo Center after their current lease expires in 2031.

