June 09, 2021

Man fatally struck by lightning at South Jersey country club

Fatal lightning Burlington Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

A lightning strike at the Burlington Country Club fatally injured a man in Westhampton Township on June 9, 2021.

A man was killed by a lightning strike Wednesday afternoon at a country club in Burlington County, according to multiple reports.

The incident happened at the Burlington Country Club in Westhampton, where the unidentified man was struck by lightning as he attempted to take shelter, according to CBS3. He reportedly had been playing golf before the storm moved into the area around 3:45 p.m.

MORE NEWS: It's tick season again — do you know how to protect yourself?

No other injuries were reported at the country club.

Hot, humid conditions have produced storms and rain across the region on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the region saw seven inches of rain and several water rescues were reported in Thorndale, Coatesville, West Caln Township and Sadsburyville in Chester County

