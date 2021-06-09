Hot, humid weather with severe thunderstorms in store for Wednesday

After a morning of foggy conditions, Philadelphia will get another day of hot, humid weather before thunderstorms head through the area.

Intense rain storms have hit Philly hard over the past few days, causing flash flooding and damage in the surrounding suburbs. Now, the National Weather Service is warning for another day of humid, rainy conditions.

The NWS also cautioned that the rainfall later this afternoon could lead to floods and poor road conditions.

A heat advisory is in effect for Philadelphia until 8 p.m. tonight, with temperatures reaching the mid-90s. The NWS said this should be the last day of "oppressive heat."

People who head outside during this weather are encouraged to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks.

On Tuesday, the region saw seven inches of rain and several water rescues were reported in Thorndale, Coatesville, West Caln Township and Sadsburyville, NBC10 reported.

Here's a look at the forecast for the next few days:

Wednesday: Expect showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. with some hail, gusty winds and heavy rain expected. Things should clear up after 10 p.m.

Thursday: There's a chance of more rain and thunderstorms after 8 a.m. and patchy fog before 7 a.m. The rest of the day should be cloudy with a high of 82 degrees, and thunderstorms could spring back up late at night.

Friday: There's a chance of more showers, though the forecast is mostly cloudy with a high near 74 degrees.

Saturday: There will be a break in the rain with mostly sunny weather and a high near 80 degrees, before cooling off to around 60 degrees at night.