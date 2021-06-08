More News:

June 08, 2021

Police arrest man wanted for allegedly shooting Dunkin' Donuts manager in North Philly

Keith Gibson, 39, is being held on separate robbery offenses in Delaware and is suspected in other homicides

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Homicides
Lugo Gibson Dunkin Donuts Street View/Google

Authorities arrested 39-year-old Keith Gibson in connection with the fatal shooting of Dunkin' Donuts manager Christine Lugo on June 5, 2021.

A man wanted for allegedly killing of a Dunkin Donuts manager during a robbery last Saturday has been taken into custody in Delaware, according to multiple reports.

Keith Gibson, 39, reportedly is being held in Delaware on separate robbery offenses, according to 6ABC. He is believed to be connected to multiple crimes over the last several months, including the gunpoint robbery and fatal shooting of a 28-year-old Metro by T-Mobile employee in Elsmere, New Castle County, in May.

On Saturday morning, Gibson allegedly held up Christine Lugo, 41 at gunpoint as she was unlocking the Dunkin' Donuts at 532 W. Lehigh Ave. in Philadelphia. After robbing the store, Gibson fatally shot Lugo in the head, police said. A $20,000 reward was offered for information leading to the arrest or conviction of Lugo's killer. 

Authorities told CBS3 they were able to track down Gibson in Delaware and reportedly have recovered a revolver that may be connected to Saturday's shooting.

Philadelphia police believe Gibson also killed his own mother in a Feb. 8 shooting on Ridge Avenue. He previously served time in prison for a commercial robbery and homicide in Delaware in 2008.

Family and friends of Lugo gathered Sunday outside the Dunkin' Donuts where she was killed to hold a vigil.

