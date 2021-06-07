North Wildwood police seek man accused of boardwalk assault

Authorities in North Wildwood are searching for a man they say committed an aggravated assault early Monday morning on the boardwalk.

Police said the incident occurred around 2 a.m. in the area of 19th Street and the Boardwalk. Investigators released two photos of the man, who has not been identified.

REQUEST PUBLIC ASSISTANCE TO IDENTIFY SUSPECT FOR AGGRAVATED ASSAULT The North Wildwood Police Department is... Posted by North Wildwood Police Department on Monday, June 7, 2021

Details about the incident, including whether the victim suffered any serious injuries, were not made public. Authorities did not say whether any weapon had been used.