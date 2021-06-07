More News:

June 07, 2021

Police offering $20,000 reward for man who killed Dunkin' Donuts manager

Christine Lugo was fatally shot not long after she arrived to open the chain store

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Crime
Dunkin' Donuts shooting Philly Street View/Google

A man fatally shot a Dunkin' Donuts manager shortly after she opened the store, located at 532 W. Lehigh Ave., early Saturday morning, Philly police say.

Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man wanted for fatally shooting a Dunkin' Donuts manager during a robbery early Saturday morning in the city's Fairhill neighborhood. 

The man approached the manager, Christine Lugo, as she was unlocking the store, located at 532 W. Lehigh Ave. at 5:23 a.m., police said. The man pushed Lugo into the store at gunpoint and forced her to turn over the store's money. He then shot her once in the head and fled the store in an unknown direction. 

Lugo, 40, was pronounced dead at the scene. Co-workers described her as a mother of two with a "kind heart and smile," CBS Philly reported. 

Police described the suspect as a man in his late 30s to early 40s with a medium-to-stocky build, a mustache and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a blue, zip-up hooded sweatshirt and gray, cargo sweatpants. He also had light gray New Balance sneakers, an analog watch on his right wrist, blue gloves and a blue medical mask.

[Warning: The video below contains violence.]

The man is wanted for homicide, police said. No weapons have been recovered. The investigation remains active.

Police are offering a $20,000 reward to anyone who can provide information that leads to an arrest or conviction. Anyone with information can submit a tip by calling or texting police at (215) 686-8477. Tips also can be submitted online.

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Crime Philadelphia Robberies Police Homicides Dunkin Donuts Philadelphia Police Shootings Fairhill

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

What went wrong in Sixers' disastrous first half vs. Hawks in Game 1?
Sixers-Hawks-bad-defense_060621_USAT

Children's Health

Family history, race and gender all factor into a child's asthma risk, study finds
Asthma triggers

Wildlife

Giant whale skull washes up on Jersey Shore beach
Skull Island Beach NJ

TV

Kate Winslet said she shot down airbrushing and editing on the set of 'Mare of Easttown'
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Phillies

Kevin Cooney: Crowd limits disappeared at CBP — and so did Phillies fans
Phillies-Wheeler-Fans_060721_usat

Fitness

Outdoor workout ends with drag show, brunch from Michael Solomonov
Come Alive 215 Pride Month workout

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 130 s 18th st 2201

FOR SALE! Immaculate 2 bed, 2.5 bath home at the prestigious 10 Rittenhouse. High floor unit boasting walls of windows, walnut stained hardwood floors and designer upgrades. 2,294 sqft | $2,495,000
Limited - Allan Domb - 219-29 S 18th st 903

FOR RENT! Luxury sun-filled Parc Rittenhouse condo with picturesque views of Rittenhouse Square and the beloved Parc Bistro! High-end stainless appliances, wood floors, and sleek cabinets with granite countertops. 507 sqft | $1,900/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved