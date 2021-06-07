Police offering $20,000 reward for man who killed Dunkin' Donuts manager

Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man wanted for fatally shooting a Dunkin' Donuts manager during a robbery early Saturday morning in the city's Fairhill neighborhood.

The man approached the manager, Christine Lugo, as she was unlocking the store, located at 532 W. Lehigh Ave. at 5:23 a.m., police said. The man pushed Lugo into the store at gunpoint and forced her to turn over the store's money. He then shot her once in the head and fled the store in an unknown direction.

Lugo, 40, was pronounced dead at the scene. Co-workers described her as a mother of two with a "kind heart and smile," CBS Philly reported.

Police described the suspect as a man in his late 30s to early 40s with a medium-to-stocky build, a mustache and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a blue, zip-up hooded sweatshirt and gray, cargo sweatpants. He also had light gray New Balance sneakers, an analog watch on his right wrist, blue gloves and a blue medical mask.

[Warning: The video below contains violence.]

The man is wanted for homicide, police said. No weapons have been recovered. The investigation remains active.

Police are offering a $20,000 reward to anyone who can provide information that leads to an arrest or conviction. Anyone with information can submit a tip by calling or texting police at (215) 686-8477. Tips also can be submitted online.