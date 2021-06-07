Hot, humid weather expected to continue in Philly region through midweek

A heat advisory has been declared for Philadelphia and most of the surrounding region amid an early-season heat wave.

The National Weather Service extended a heat advisory until 8 p.m. Monday, but the heat wave is expected to continue through the middle of the week. The initial advisory went into effect at noon Saturday.

The heat advisory effects Philadelphia and Delaware County, lower Bucks County and eastern Chester and Montgomery counties. In South Jersey, it includes Camden and Gloucester counties, and northwestern Burlington County.

Temperatures could reach as high as 99 degrees Monday in parts of the region, with the heat index cracking 100. In Philly, the humidity level already had hit 88% on Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Dew points also are forecasted to be higher, making it feel hotter than the thermometer reads. Residents are strongly encouraged to drink fluids and stay indoors as much as possible.

If you're looking to get outside and stay cool, a beach trip could be a good idea. Temperatures along the coast are forecasted to remain in the 80s.

The heat wave is forecasted to continue through Wednesday, with high temperatures remaining near or above 90 degrees and the heat index staying in the mid to upper 90s.

Residents will continue to find little relief overnight. Temperatures are expected only to drop into the low 70s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms also are forecasted for the remainder of the week.

Below is the National Weather Service's forecast for the Philly region over the next three days:

Monday: Mostly sunny with a high near 93. At night, mostly cloudy with a low around 73.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a high near 90. Showers and thunderstorms are likely after 2 p.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Showers and thunderstorms also are likely before 8 p.m. At night, mostly cloudy with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a high near 90. Showers are likely and a thunderstorm is possible after 2 p.m. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Showers are likely and a thunderstorm is possible before 8 p.m. too. Overnight, m ostly cloudy with a low around 71. T here is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms from 8 p.m.-2 a.m. After 2 a.m., there is a slight chance of showers. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Temperatures began climbing into the low 90s on Saturday as the heat wave swept across the area. Parts of the Philly region saw temperatures climb into the mid 90s on Sunday.

The past few days have been much warmer than it usually is at this time of the year. The average temperature for the Philly region in early June is usually around 80 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.