June 05, 2021

West Philadelphia teen killed in double shooting, shot 13 times

The 16-year-old was transported to a hospital and later pronounced dead

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
A West Philadelphia teenager was shot 13 and killed Friday night in a double shooting.

Local authorities say a 16-year-old boy was shot multiple times and killed in a West Philadelphia double shooting Friday night.

Philadelphia police are investigating the shooting, which occurred at the 5500 block of Market Street at 8:30 p.m., according to CBS3.

Police say the teenager, whose identity is unknown, was shot 13 times, and was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center by police.

He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

A 39-year-old man was also shot once in the right leg and is in stable condition at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, according to 6ABC.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

This comes as the city faces a dramatic rise in gun violence. Last year was one of the most deadly in recent history with more than 499 reported homicides, the most since the city recorded 500 homicides in 1990.

Temple University researchers found that the high gun violence rate was exacerbated by the city's COVID-19 restrictions. The pandemic worsened poverty, unemployment and structural racism that are "empirically tied to violence in Philadelphia," their report said.

So far, there have been 221 homicides this year, up 31% from last year as of June 4, police data shows.

