June 04, 2021

Car damaged by partial building collapse in Old City

The incident happened overnight on the 200 block of Market Street

By Michael Tanenbaum
A partially collapsed building crushed a parked car Friday morning on the 200 block of Market Street in Philadelphia.

The brick facade of an apartment building in Old City partially collapsed onto the sidewalk after midnight Friday, damaging a car below and forcing the evacuation of residents.

Philadelphia firefighters and officials from the Department of Licenses and Inspections responded to the 200 block of Market Street around 12:30 a.m. after receiving a report that bricks and rubble had fallen onto a vehicle parked outside the property.

The trunk and back bumper of the car was damaged, according to photos from the scene, but no injuries were reported. One person was displaced, police said.

The owner of the damaged car reportedly was not aware of what happened until later Friday morning.

"I have no car," he told 6ABC. "It's gone."

Philadelphia was hit by heavy rain Thursday night, but a cause for the building's partial collapse has not yet been determined.

