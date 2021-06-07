More News:

June 07, 2021

Bucks County teen mourned after fatal car crash on prom weekend

Nicholas Mannino, a student at Central Bucks East High School, has been identified as the student who died

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Car Crashes
CB East Mannino Street View/Google

Central Bucks East High School student Nicholas Mannino, 18, was killed early Saturday morning in a car crash. Three other teens also were injured, including one seriously. All four had attended attended the school's prom earlier.

An 18-year-old senior at Central Bucks East High School was killed early Saturday in a car crash that also left three other teens injured, school district officials said. The crash happened after the victim and other passengers in the vehicle had attended their prom.

The student killed in the crash is Nicholas Mannino, of Pipersville, according to Lackawanna County Coroner Timothy Rowland.

The crash happened around 1:20 a.m. along Ledgedale Road in Greene Township, Pike County. Mannino was a passenger in the vehicle when the driver lost control. The car overturned and struck several trees, 6ABC reported.

Central Bucks School District Acting Superintendent Abram M. Lucabaugh said one other student was severely injured and two suffered non-life-threatenining injuries. They had attended the prom together Friday night at The Fuge in Warminster.

"The void left behind when something of this magnitude occurs, coupled with the unspeakable grief in the wake of such loss is very real, and carries much emotion," Lucabaugh said. "Tomorrow, our district critical response team will be at CB East to facilitate the process of grief counseling, and to provide the necessary support for students and staff, many of whom are reeling in the wake of such unexpected and difficult news."

The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation by Pennsylvania State Police.

"One of the things that has always defined our community is its ability to rally in a time of need, and so it is fitting that we lift up each of the impacted families in our thoughts and prayers," Lucabaugh continued. "While nothing can remove the pall that descends in a time of loss, we can wrap our arms around those affected in a show of support and strength. On behalf of all of us, may we extend our care and encouragement for the East community as it begins the process of mourning and healing, and may we continue to find ways to support all our students in accordance with our mission and vision."

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Car Crashes Bucks County Prom Philaelphia Students

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

What went wrong in Sixers' disastrous first half vs. Hawks in Game 1?
Sixers-Hawks-bad-defense_060621_USAT

Children's Health

Family history, race and gender all factor into a child's asthma risk, study finds
Asthma triggers

Wildlife

Giant whale skull washes up on Jersey Shore beach
Skull Island Beach NJ

TV

Kate Winslet said she shot down airbrushing and editing on the set of 'Mare of Easttown'
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Phillies

Kevin Cooney: Crowd limits disappeared at CBP — and so did Phillies fans
Phillies-Wheeler-Fans_060721_usat

Fitness

Outdoor workout ends with drag show, brunch from Michael Solomonov
Come Alive 215 Pride Month workout

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 130 s 18th st 2201

FOR SALE! Immaculate 2 bed, 2.5 bath home at the prestigious 10 Rittenhouse. High floor unit boasting walls of windows, walnut stained hardwood floors and designer upgrades. 2,294 sqft | $2,495,000
Limited - Allan Domb - 219-29 S 18th st 903

FOR RENT! Luxury sun-filled Parc Rittenhouse condo with picturesque views of Rittenhouse Square and the beloved Parc Bistro! High-end stainless appliances, wood floors, and sleek cabinets with granite countertops. 507 sqft | $1,900/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved