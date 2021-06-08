U.S. Marine from South Jersey dies during basic training exercise at Parris Island

A U.S. Marine recruit from Pennsville, N.J. died last Friday during the culminating event of his basic training at Parris Island in South Carolina, the military base announced.

Dalton Beals, 19, was part of Echo Company, platoon 2040 and just two weeks away from graduating on June 18 when he died during the rigorous exercise. The circumstances of Beals' death remain under investigation. He will be considered a Marine posthumously.

On Friday, June 4th, Private First Class Dalton Beals passed away during the conduct of The Crucible with the new... Posted by Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. on Monday, June 7, 2021

The exercise during which Beals died is known as The Crucible, a daunting 54-hour test that includes physical and mental challenges. Recruits must endure food and sleep deprivation before concluding with a nine-mile trek that marks the end of the exercise.

Beals was a football player and wrestler at Pennsville Memorial High School in Salem County. Flags at the school are being flown at half staff to honor Beals' memory.

Pennsville High School Community: The flags at the Pennsville High School Memorial and Stadium Complex will be flown at... Posted by Pennsville Memorial HS on Monday, June 7, 2021

A GoFundMe campaign established on behalf of the Beals family had raised more than $25,000 by Tuesday afternoon.

