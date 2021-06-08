N.J.'s Republican gubernatorial primary expected to be two-way race between Jack Ciattarelli and Hirsh Singh

New Jersey voters cast ballots on Tuesday as the state held its 2021 primary election, and for many residents it marked a return to in-person for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The highest profile race is the statewide Republican gubernatorial primary. Four candidates – Jack Ciattarelli, Brian Levine, Phil Rizzo and Hirsh Singh – are competing to face Democratic incumbent Gov. Phil Murphy in November. Seeking a second term in Trenton, Murphy is running unopposed in his party's primary.

PRIMARY ELECTION RESULTS

Jack Ciattarelli: 24,422 votes (51.3%)

Hirsh Singh: 11,526 votes (24.2%)

Philip Rizzo: 9,623 (20.2%)

Brian Levine: 2,071 (4.4%)

288 of 6,348 precincts reporting

The polls closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday in New Jersey. Results will be posted as they become available.

Among the four GOP candidates, Ciattarelli and Singh have emerged as the frontrunners for the nomination.

Ciattarelli and Singh were the only two candidates who raised enough money to qualify for two debates that had been scheduled, one of which did not take place after Singh refused to get tested for COVID-19.

In the debate that did occur last month, the former state assemblyman, Ciattarelli, touted his three-decade-plus career in politics, while Singh, an engineer from Atlantic County, portrayed himself as a Trenton outsider.

A survey released in May by Public Policy Polling on behalf of the Democratic Governors Association found Ciattarelli ahead of Singh by just six points, and Singh has promoted an internal poll from April that found him ahead of Ciattarelli by two points.

All 21 county GOP organizations, as well as many current and former state and federal legislators, have backed Ciattarelli in the primary.

Most most political pundits are predicting that Ciattarelli will emerge with the GOP nomination today, and a Rutgers-Eagleton poll published Tuesday found that 52% of residents say they would vote for Murphy versus to 26% for Ciattarelli in the general election. The Republican's biggest hurdle before November is name recognition – 52% of people survey do not know who Ciattarelli is.

In the meantime, the Republican primary has turned into a referendum on former President Donald Trump's time in the White House and his influence over the Republican Party in New Jersey. Trump lost New Jersey in both of his presidential elections.

Singh and Rizzo have fully embraced Trump during the primary, Ciattarelli and Levine have focused their campaigns around issues that don't concern the former president.

During the debate, the Singh pledged allegiance to Trump and promoted the former president's false claim that former president had won the November election against Joe Biden.

Singh has also criticized Ciattarelli during the primary for not fully embracing Trump, calling the former state legislator "a member of the corrupt RINO political establishment."

In 2015, Ciattarelli called Trump "a charlatan who is out of step with American values" and said that the businessman was not fit to be president. More recently, Ciattarelli attended Trump's raucous Wildwood rally in January 2020 and a "Stop the Steal" event in Bedminster, Somerset County, last November. The gubernatorial candidate has denied any involvement in trying to overturn the results of last November's presidential election.

Rizzo, a former businessman-turned-pastor from Morris County, was photographed with Trump in Mar-a-Lago in April. The GOP candidate is also a member of Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster.

Levine, the former Franklin Township mayor and Somerset County freeholder, has called upon the GOP to stop arguing over the role of Trump in the Republican Party and instead focus on cutting taxes.

The winner of Tuesday's primary will seek to become New Jersey's first Republican governor since former Gov. Chris Christie left office in 2018 after serving two terms.

Since 1947, New Jersey voters have elected five GOP governors and seven Democratic governors. However, no Democratic governor has been elected to two consecutive terms since former Gov. Brendan Byrne in 1977.

All 120 seats in the Democratic-controlled state legislature are also on the ballot in New Jersey this year.

New Jersey's 2021 primary election is operating largely with in-person voting after most residents voted by mail in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ballot drop boxes and vote-by-mail options have also been made available to voters who chose not to cast their ballots in-person on Election Day.

This story will be updated with the primary election results later Tuesday night.