Here's what to do with your Halloween pumpkins on Nov. 1

October 30, 2019
If your pumpkin survives smashers prowling porches this week, you don't need to just throw it away after Halloween is over.
Every year, 2 billion pounds of pumpkins are available in the U.S., and 1.68 billion pounds end up in the trash every year. And fun fact: When pumpkins decompose in the trash, they release methane (as all food waste does) which, in part, contributes to climate change.
Most pumpkins never get eaten — especially those that are decorated.
So I'm here to remind you that pumpkins are edible fruits with many yummy, environmentally-friendly uses. Here are a few ideas.
First, you can compost your pumpkin, along with all of your other kitchen scraps, right here in Philadelphia. You can actually compost in your own yard. Follow these guidelines and tips to compost in the city, via Clean PHL.
If you are planning to carve your pumpkin, don't throw away the seeds inside. These babies are reliably delicious when roasted. Eat them as a snack, over a salad, baked onto muffins, or in a soup. Here's how to prep and cook, courtesy of the experts at Bon Appetit.
Believe it or not, there are plenty tasty desserts to be made that do not cross over into pie territory. Pumpkin bread, pumpkin chocolate chip cookies, pumpkin cheesecake, pumpkin roll, and ginger pumpkin tart. You're welcome.
Think no further than puréed pumpkin, onions, and shiitake mushrooms. Try out Martha Stewart's Roasted Pumpkin Soup recipe to use up that fleshy pulp.
You can even cook pumpkin skin into french fries or chips. Who knew?!
Do well by your stomach — and the planet. Eat your pumpkin or dispose of it responsibly this year.
